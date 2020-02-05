Take the pledge to vote

Nirbhaya Convicts to be Hanged Together, Says Delhi HC; Gives Them 1 Week to Exhaust All Legal Options

The Centre and the Delhi government had challenged the trial court's January 31 order staying 'till further orders' the execution of all the four convicts in the case, who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2020, 3:32 PM IST
Nirbhaya Convicts to be Hanged Together, Says Delhi HC; Gives Them 1 Week to Exhaust All Legal Options
File photo of Nirbhaya death row convicts

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday said all convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case have to be executed together, and not separately.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait directed convicts to file any application which they want within one week after which authorities should act. The high court dismissed the Centre's plea challenging the trial court's order staying the execution of the convicts.

The Centre and the Delhi government had challenged the trial court's January 31 order staying "till further orders" the execution of all the four convicts in the case — Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

(With PTI inputs)

