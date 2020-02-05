Nirbhaya Convicts to be Hanged Together, Says Delhi HC; Gives Them 1 Week to Exhaust All Legal Options
The Centre and the Delhi government had challenged the trial court's January 31 order staying 'till further orders' the execution of all the four convicts in the case, who are lodged in Tihar Jail.
File photo of Nirbhaya death row convicts
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday said all convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case have to be executed together, and not separately.
Justice Suresh Kumar Kait directed convicts to file any application which they want within one week after which authorities should act. The high court dismissed the Centre's plea challenging the trial court's order staying the execution of the convicts.
The Centre and the Delhi government had challenged the trial court's January 31 order staying "till further orders" the execution of all the four convicts in the case — Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail.
(With PTI inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How These School Students are Helping Save Stray Dogs With Their 3D-Printed Prosthetic Limbs
- Videos of Karisma-Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh-Gauri Dancing at Armaan-Anissa's Wedding Reception Go Viral
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor Attend Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception, See Pics
- Mirabai Chanu Betters Her Own National Record to 203kg to Win Gold in Nationals
- Indian Women's League: Kamala Devi Hat-trick Leads Gokulam Kerala FC into Semi-finals