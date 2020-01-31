Nirbhaya Convicts Using Legal Loopholes to Escape Death Sentence, Dire Need to Amend Laws: Kejriwal
The chief minister tweeted his reaction to a Delhi court postponing the execution of death warrants of the four convicts in the gangrape and murder case till further order.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is sad that the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case are "escaping death sentence" by using legal loopholes, stressing that there is an urgent need to amend the laws to ensure hanging in cases of rape within six months.
Kejriwal tweeted his reaction to a Delhi court postponing the execution of death warrants of the four convicts in the gangrape and murder case till further order.
"It saddens me that convicts in Nirbhaya case are escaping death sentence by using legal loopholes. They should be immediately hanged. We are in dire need to amend our law so that in cases of rape, hanging takes place within 6 months," he said in the tweet in Hindi.
