Nirbhaya Rape Case: 3 Convicts Approach International Court of Justice Seeking Stay on Execution

New Delhi: Three convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case — Akshay Singh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma — have moved the International Court of Justice seeking a stay on the execution of their death sentence.

On March 5, a trial court had issued fresh warrants with March 20, 5:30 am, as the date for the execution of the convicts — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had rejected the plea of Mukesh Singh seeking restoration of all his legal remedies alleging that his earlier lawyers misled him. The top court held Singh's plea as not maintainable saying that the review petition and the curative petition have both been dismissed in the case.

Details to follow

