Nirbhaya Case Convicts Can't be Executed on Jan 22 Due to Pending Mercy Plea, 14-Day Law: Delhi Govt to HC

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday informed the high court that the four convicts in the 2012 gang rape case can “surely not be hanged” on January 22 as a mercy petition filed by one of them is pending.

The state government said it is bound by prison rules to wait for convict’s mercy plea to be decided before executing the death warrant. Even after the plea is rejected, a death row convict has to be given 14 days' notice before execution.

The counsel on behalf of the government, Rahul Mehra, told the HC that the petition filed by one of the convicts, Mukesh Singh, was with the home department of the state government. This would be forwarded to the L-G’s office, after which the file will then be sent to the union home ministry, which will forward it to the President.

Minutes after this, the home department of the Delhi government recommended the rejection of the petition and forwarded it to the Lieutenant Governor’s office.

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, had filed the mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, shortly after the Supreme Court refused to stay his scheduled execution. He also moved the Delhi High Court to set aside the death warrant issued by a trial court last week.

The Delhi government said that on January 21, it will approach the lower court for a fresh death warrant, indicating that it expects the mercy petitions to be rejected in quickly. “But we will go only if all the mercy pleas of the convicts are dismissed by then,” the state government said.

The execution of four convicts - Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Singh (32), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) were scheduled for January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail as a Delhi court issued their death warrants on January 7.

Pawan Jallad from Meerut, who will carry out the hanging, was expected to reach Tihar jail on January 20.

Asha Devi, mother of 23-year-old paramedic student, who was raped and brutally assaulted by six men in December 2012, on Tuesday said she knew that the curative petitions of the convicts will be rejected and is confident that they will be hanged on January 22.

"The curative please had to be rejected. This was the third time they had gone to the Supreme Court. Whatever pleas they file, we are ready to face them and we will fight it out. We feel that they will be hanged on January 22. We want that to happen," Nirbhaya's mother said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.