Nirbhaya Rape Case: Legal Ups and Downs Since the Fateful Night

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Monday its verdict on the review pleas of three out of the four convicts sent to the death row in the 'Nirbhaya' gang-rape and murder case.A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan is expected to deliver its judgment on the pleas of Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23). The four death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), has not filed a review petition against the apex court's May 5, 2017 judgment.The apex court in its 2017 verdict had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case of gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012. She was gang raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in South Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.Here’s a look at how the case has panned out so far:A 23-year-old paramedic student is gang-raped and brutally assaulted by six men in a private bus and thrown out of the moving vehicle along with her male friend. They are admitted to Safdarjung hospital.Police identify four accused — Ram Singh, Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta.Ram Singh and three others are arrested.Main accused Ram Singh commits suicide in Tihar JailJuvenile Justice Board (JJB) presided over by principal district magistrate Geetanjali Goel finds the juvenile accused guilty of rape and murder, sentences him to 3 years in special home.Supreme Court dismisses transfer petition.Four remaining accused are sentenced to death by Additional Sessions Judge Yogesh Khanna.Delhi High Court bench of Justices Reva Khetrapal and Pratibha Rani upholds the trial court verdict.Supreme Court stays execution of the accused after allegations of denial of fair trial.Delhi High Court refuses to stay release of the minor accused, who walks free after three years in a juvenile home.‘Nirbhaya’ hearings begin in the Supreme Court, after 19 months of being in cold storage.Senior advocates Raju Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde appointed amicus curiae.Change in bench. Justices Dipak Misra, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan presideHigh drama in courtroom as police are accused of tampering with evidence. Defence advocate ML Sharma breaks down.ML Sharma concludes his submissions.Senior advocate and amicus curiae Raju Ramachandran makes his submissions in court, argues for the sentencing order to be set aside.Senior advocate and amicus curiae Sanjay Hegde argues against reliability of evidence in the case.Supreme Court seeks mitigating circumstances from the accused.Supreme Court decides to re-hear the case on the sentencing aspect after the petitioners allege violations in the procedure.All accused submit additional affidavits to the court.Supreme Court reserves verdict after nearly a year of hearing the case.Supreme Court upholds death sentence.Defence lawyer ML Sharma says Nirbhaya’s parents were bribed. Supreme Court asks him to make a case for review.Supreme Court reserves its order on the plea of two of the four convicts seeking a review of its 2017 verdict upholding the death penalty awarded to them.