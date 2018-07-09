English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nirbhaya Rape Case: Legal Ups and Downs Since the Fateful Night
The apex court in its 2017 verdict had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case of gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012.
File photo of a protest against rapes. (Reuters )
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Monday its verdict on the review pleas of three out of the four convicts sent to the death row in the 'Nirbhaya' gang-rape and murder case.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan is expected to deliver its judgment on the pleas of Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23). The four death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), has not filed a review petition against the apex court's May 5, 2017 judgment.
The apex court in its 2017 verdict had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case of gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012. She was gang raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in South Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.
Here’s a look at how the case has panned out so far:
December 16, 2012: A 23-year-old paramedic student is gang-raped and brutally assaulted by six men in a private bus and thrown out of the moving vehicle along with her male friend. They are admitted to Safdarjung hospital.
December 17, 2012: Police identify four accused — Ram Singh, Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta.
December 18, 2012: Ram Singh and three others are arrested.
March 11, 2013: Main accused Ram Singh commits suicide in Tihar Jail
August 31, 2013: Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) presided over by principal district magistrate Geetanjali Goel finds the juvenile accused guilty of rape and murder, sentences him to 3 years in special home.
January 29, 2013: Supreme Court dismisses transfer petition.
September 13, 2013: Four remaining accused are sentenced to death by Additional Sessions Judge Yogesh Khanna.
March 13, 2014: Delhi High Court bench of Justices Reva Khetrapal and Pratibha Rani upholds the trial court verdict.
March 15, 2014: Supreme Court stays execution of the accused after allegations of denial of fair trial.
December 18, 2015: Delhi High Court refuses to stay release of the minor accused, who walks free after three years in a juvenile home.
April 3, 2016: ‘Nirbhaya’ hearings begin in the Supreme Court, after 19 months of being in cold storage.
April 8, 2016: Senior advocates Raju Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde appointed amicus curiae.
July 11, 2016: Change in bench. Justices Dipak Misra, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan preside
August 29, 2016: High drama in courtroom as police are accused of tampering with evidence. Defence advocate ML Sharma breaks down.
September 2, 2016: ML Sharma concludes his submissions.
November 7, 2016: Senior advocate and amicus curiae Raju Ramachandran makes his submissions in court, argues for the sentencing order to be set aside.
November 28, 2016: Senior advocate and amicus curiae Sanjay Hegde argues against reliability of evidence in the case.
January 6, 2017: Supreme Court seeks mitigating circumstances from the accused.
February 3, 3017: Supreme Court decides to re-hear the case on the sentencing aspect after the petitioners allege violations in the procedure.
March 6, 2017: All accused submit additional affidavits to the court.
March 27, 2017: Supreme Court reserves verdict after nearly a year of hearing the case.
May 5, 2017: Supreme Court upholds death sentence.
December 12, 2017: Defence lawyer ML Sharma says Nirbhaya’s parents were bribed. Supreme Court asks him to make a case for review.
May 4, 2018: Supreme Court reserves its order on the plea of two of the four convicts seeking a review of its 2017 verdict upholding the death penalty awarded to them.
Also Watch
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan is expected to deliver its judgment on the pleas of Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23). The four death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), has not filed a review petition against the apex court's May 5, 2017 judgment.
The apex court in its 2017 verdict had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case of gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012. She was gang raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in South Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.
Here’s a look at how the case has panned out so far:
December 16, 2012: A 23-year-old paramedic student is gang-raped and brutally assaulted by six men in a private bus and thrown out of the moving vehicle along with her male friend. They are admitted to Safdarjung hospital.
December 17, 2012: Police identify four accused — Ram Singh, Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta.
December 18, 2012: Ram Singh and three others are arrested.
March 11, 2013: Main accused Ram Singh commits suicide in Tihar Jail
August 31, 2013: Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) presided over by principal district magistrate Geetanjali Goel finds the juvenile accused guilty of rape and murder, sentences him to 3 years in special home.
January 29, 2013: Supreme Court dismisses transfer petition.
September 13, 2013: Four remaining accused are sentenced to death by Additional Sessions Judge Yogesh Khanna.
March 13, 2014: Delhi High Court bench of Justices Reva Khetrapal and Pratibha Rani upholds the trial court verdict.
March 15, 2014: Supreme Court stays execution of the accused after allegations of denial of fair trial.
December 18, 2015: Delhi High Court refuses to stay release of the minor accused, who walks free after three years in a juvenile home.
April 3, 2016: ‘Nirbhaya’ hearings begin in the Supreme Court, after 19 months of being in cold storage.
April 8, 2016: Senior advocates Raju Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde appointed amicus curiae.
July 11, 2016: Change in bench. Justices Dipak Misra, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan preside
August 29, 2016: High drama in courtroom as police are accused of tampering with evidence. Defence advocate ML Sharma breaks down.
September 2, 2016: ML Sharma concludes his submissions.
November 7, 2016: Senior advocate and amicus curiae Raju Ramachandran makes his submissions in court, argues for the sentencing order to be set aside.
November 28, 2016: Senior advocate and amicus curiae Sanjay Hegde argues against reliability of evidence in the case.
January 6, 2017: Supreme Court seeks mitigating circumstances from the accused.
February 3, 3017: Supreme Court decides to re-hear the case on the sentencing aspect after the petitioners allege violations in the procedure.
March 6, 2017: All accused submit additional affidavits to the court.
March 27, 2017: Supreme Court reserves verdict after nearly a year of hearing the case.
May 5, 2017: Supreme Court upholds death sentence.
December 12, 2017: Defence lawyer ML Sharma says Nirbhaya’s parents were bribed. Supreme Court asks him to make a case for review.
May 4, 2018: Supreme Court reserves its order on the plea of two of the four convicts seeking a review of its 2017 verdict upholding the death penalty awarded to them.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Team Showed Great Character, Says Kohli After Series Victory
- India's Sensational T20I Record Continues With England Triumph
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So
- Sacred Games: Would Have Turned it Down if it Were in English: Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield