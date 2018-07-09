Nirbhaya Rape Case Verdict LIVE: Rapists to Hang as SC Rejects Plea, Next Option is Curative Petition

Jul 9, 2018 2:19 pm (IST)

Why Nirbhaya's Mother Does Not Want to Vote in Next Year's Polls | According to a media report, when Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, was reminded of how Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was BJP's poll chief in 2014, asked citizens to "remember Nirbhaya when you go out to vote", Devi, said, " I will not vote for anyone next year. I do not have any hopes left." "Had the existing government ensured swift and speedy trial, expedited the judicial procedure for rape victims and introduced a new Act altogether for rape survivors, cases like Kathua and Unnao would not have surfaced," Nirbhaya's father, Badrinath, told Mail Today. Of the six accused in the Nirbhaya case, bus driver Ram Singh killed himself in his prison cell. The youngest accused, just days short of 18 when he committed the crime, had been sent to a juvenile home and released later. The other four are on death row. "The death penalty for my daughter's rapists in only on paper. It is caged in a box. For the last six years we have been told that the money under the Nirbhaya Fund is being used for CCTV installations every time we have asked how the government is utilising the money," Asha said.