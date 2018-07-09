Nirbhaya Rape Case Verdict LIVE Updates: SC to Rule on Rapists' Challenge to Death Penalty

Jul 9, 2018 9:19 am (IST)

Here’s a look at how the case has panned out so far:

December 16, 2012: A 23-year-old paramedic student is gang-raped and brutally assaulted by six men in a private bus and thrown out of the moving vehicle along with her male friend. They are admitted to Safdarjung hospital.

December 17, 2012: Police identify four accused — Ram Singh, Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta.

December 18, 2012: Ram Singh and three others are arrested.

March 11, 2013: Main accused Ram Singh commits suicide in Tihar Jail

August 31, 2013: Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) presided over by principal district magistrate Geetanjali Goel finds the juvenile accused guilty of rape and murder, sentences him to 3 years in special home.

January 29, 2013: Supreme Court dismisses transfer petition.

September 13, 2013: Four remaining accused are sentenced to death by Additional Sessions Judge Yogesh Khanna.

March 13, 2014: Delhi High Court bench of Justices Reva Khetrapal and Pratibha Rani upholds the trial court verdict.

March 15, 2014: Supreme Court stays execution of the accused after allegations of denial of fair trial.

December 18, 2015: Delhi High Court refuses to stay release of the minor accused, who walks free after three years in a juvenile home.