Nirbhaya Rape Case Verdict LIVE: Will Rapists be Spared the Noose? Supreme Court to Decide Today

Jul 9, 2018 8:22 am (IST)

When the Brutal Rape and Murder of Nirbhaya Shook the 'Collective Conscience of the Nation' | Last year, when Supreme Court was hearing the death sentence for all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, the courtroom was jam-packed with lawyers, anxious observer and journalists till the three judges entered at 2.02 pm, a similar scene was witness during Yakub Memon verdict. Justice Dipak Misra, who led the bench, straightaway headed to read out parts from the verdict penned down by him and Justice Bhushan. He said that investigation was cautious and long. Delhi Police counsel Siddharth Luthra had submitted that the investigation was flawless, whereas the counsel for the convicts had tried to prove some biases in the process. The grotesque behaviour of the convicts, the way they forced the victim for anal sex and oral sex was proven by the bite marks. There was an insertion of an iron rod in the victim’s private parts and her intestine was ruptured.The way the convicts had thrown the victims on the road in the cold winter night and had tried to run the bus her and her friend to remove any trace of the crime also worked against them. Justice Misra said that this felt like a story from another world where the appetite for sex, the hunger for violence, the position of the empowered and the attitude of perversity, to say the least, are bound to shock the collective conscience. The court observed that the case had shaken the collective conscience of the nation. Hence, aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating factors and the verdict of death sentence to all the convicts by the Delhi High court was upheld by the Supreme Court of India.