Nirbhaya Rape Convicts Approach Court Seeking Stay on February 1 Executions
The plea was mentioned before Special Judge AK Jain who said it will be heard later in the day.
File photo of four convicted in Nirbhaya rape and murder case.
New Delhi The lawyer for the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking a stay on their executions scheduled for February 1, saying legal remedies of some of them are yet to be availed.
The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.
She died on December 29, 2012 at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.
