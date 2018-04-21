English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nirbhaya’s Father Says 2019 Polls Made Modi Cabinet Bring Ordinance on Child Rape
He said said there should be no differentiation between the rape of minors and adults, and all rapists should be given life term or the death sentence.
Students shout slogans during a protest against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, in Srinagar on April 16, 2018. (REUTERS/Danish Ismail)
New Delhi: Nirbhaya's father alleged on Saturday that the Union Cabinet's approval to promulgate an ordinance to give the death penalty to those convicted of raping girls below 12 years has no "logic" and the decision was taken in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The man, whose daughter was raped and tortured by six people in a moving bus in a south Delhi neighbourhood on December 16, 2012, said there should be "no differentiation between the rape of minors and adults".
"Rape is rape, be it of a minor or an adult. Why the ordinance has the provision for death penalty for those found guilty of raping children below 12 years only? All rapists should get life term or death penalty, irrespective of the age of victim," he told PTI.
He also wondered how a juvenile accused will be dealt with under the new provision.
One of the six people who assaulted his daughter was a juvenile and according to the Juvenile Justice Act, no minor can be sentenced to death.
"Rapists don't have fear in their minds, it's the biggest reason such acts are committed," he stressed.
He said to deter people from committing such crimes against women and children, all rapists should be given life term or the death sentence.
"I don't see logic behind bringing this ordinance. This is just being done in view of the general elections in 2019. I have been battling over last six years to secure justice for my daughter and yet the culprits have not been hanged," he said.
The Cabinet on Saturday approved an ordinance to provide stringent punishment, including the death penalty, for those convicted of rape of girls below 12 years.
Also Watch
The man, whose daughter was raped and tortured by six people in a moving bus in a south Delhi neighbourhood on December 16, 2012, said there should be "no differentiation between the rape of minors and adults".
"Rape is rape, be it of a minor or an adult. Why the ordinance has the provision for death penalty for those found guilty of raping children below 12 years only? All rapists should get life term or death penalty, irrespective of the age of victim," he told PTI.
He also wondered how a juvenile accused will be dealt with under the new provision.
One of the six people who assaulted his daughter was a juvenile and according to the Juvenile Justice Act, no minor can be sentenced to death.
"Rapists don't have fear in their minds, it's the biggest reason such acts are committed," he stressed.
He said to deter people from committing such crimes against women and children, all rapists should be given life term or the death sentence.
"I don't see logic behind bringing this ordinance. This is just being done in view of the general elections in 2019. I have been battling over last six years to secure justice for my daughter and yet the culprits have not been hanged," he said.
The Cabinet on Saturday approved an ordinance to provide stringent punishment, including the death penalty, for those convicted of rape of girls below 12 years.
Also Watch
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cyber Terrorism: Teen Gets Two Years Jail For Accessing CIA Head's Email Account
- IPL 2018: Rajasthan Aim to Return to Winning Ways Against Mumbai
- Calvin Harris, Madonna, Alia Bhatt and Others Mourn DJ Avicii's Sudden Demise
- Bollywood Star Jacqueline Fernandez Gifts Make-Up Artist Jeep Compass SUV – Watch Video
- Beyond The Clouds Movie Review: A Bittersweet Drama That Runs But Never Flies