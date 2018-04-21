GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nirbhaya’s Father Says 2019 Polls Made Modi Cabinet Bring Ordinance on Child Rape

He said said there should be no differentiation between the rape of minors and adults, and all rapists should be given life term or the death sentence.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2018, 10:55 PM IST
Students shout slogans during a protest against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, in Srinagar on April 16, 2018. (REUTERS/Danish Ismail)
New Delhi: Nirbhaya's father alleged on Saturday that the Union Cabinet's approval to promulgate an ordinance to give the death penalty to those convicted of raping girls below 12 years has no "logic" and the decision was taken in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The man, whose daughter was raped and tortured by six people in a moving bus in a south Delhi neighbourhood on December 16, 2012, said there should be "no differentiation between the rape of minors and adults".

"Rape is rape, be it of a minor or an adult. Why the ordinance has the provision for death penalty for those found guilty of raping children below 12 years only? All rapists should get life term or death penalty, irrespective of the age of victim," he told PTI.

He also wondered how a juvenile accused will be dealt with under the new provision.

One of the six people who assaulted his daughter was a juvenile and according to the Juvenile Justice Act, no minor can be sentenced to death.

"Rapists don't have fear in their minds, it's the biggest reason such acts are committed," he stressed.

He said to deter people from committing such crimes against women and children, all rapists should be given life term or the death sentence.

"I don't see logic behind bringing this ordinance. This is just being done in view of the general elections in 2019. I have been battling over last six years to secure justice for my daughter and yet the culprits have not been hanged," he said.

The Cabinet on Saturday approved an ordinance to provide stringent punishment, including the death penalty, for those convicted of rape of girls below 12 years.

