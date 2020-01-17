Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Nirbhaya's Mother Being 'Misguided', Delhi Govt Had No Role in Delaying Convicts' Hanging: Kejriwal

On Prakash Javadekar's allegations that the Delhi government is delaying the convicts' hanging, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP leader is doing politics over the matter and this is not good.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 5:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nirbhaya's Mother Being 'Misguided', Delhi Govt Had No Role in Delaying Convicts' Hanging: Kejriwal
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Denying the Delhi government's role in delaying the hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the victim's mother is being "misguided" and accused BJP leader Prakash Javadekar of politicising the matter.

Kejriwal, who is the AAP's national convener, told reporters that whatever responsibilities the Delhi government had, it had finished them within a few hours.

"We sent the mercy petition within hours, so the Delhi government has no role in delaying the hanging of the convicts," he said.

On Javadekar's allegations that the Delhi government is delaying the convicts' hanging, Kejriwal said the BJP leader is doing politics over the matter and this is not good.

Union minister Javadekar had also said that all the four convicts would have been hanged by now, had the AAP government acted quickly and served notices to them immediately after the Supreme Court rejected their appeal against death sentence in 2017.

Reacting to reports that Nirbhaya's mother said those people who held protests on streets in 2012, today they are only playing with her daughter's death for political gains, Kejriwal said she is being "misguided".

"Why would our government try to delay, we want them hanged at the earliest. I think she is being misguided. The Delhi government barely has any role in the whole process," he said.

The AAP has accused the BJP of "misleading" the people, saying law and order is the Centre's domain.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram