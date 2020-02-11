Nirbhaya's Parents Move Delhi Court Seeking Death Warrant for Convicts; Hearing on Wednesday

New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday sought response of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on a plea by the victim's parents and the Delhi government seeking issuance of fresh death warrant.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana issued notice to all the convicts and said that it will take up the matter tomorrow.

The victim's parents told the court that the convicts were making a mockery of the law and frustrating it.

The application was moved after the Supreme Court granted liberty to the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of these convict.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.