Nirbhaya's Parents Move Delhi Court Seeking Execution of Death Sentence of Four Convicts
The apex court had in December last year dismissed a petition seeking directions for the immediate execution of the four men convicted in the case.
Nirbhaya's parents talk on phone at the Supreme Court premises. (File image: PTI)
New Delhi: Parents of Nirbhaya, who was gang raped and murdered in 2012, have moved a Delhi court seeking death warrant of four convicts without any delay. Seeking expeditious directions, the plea said that it is the need of the hour and law that the death sentence be executed as early as possible and not delayed any further.
"Not only the entire nation is awaiting the execution of the sentence awarded to the convicts, but the entire world is curiously looking at the Indian judicial system," said the plea, filed through lawyer Jitendra Kumar Jha.
On July 9, the apex court dismissed the pleas of three convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24) and Vinay Sharma (25) — seeking review of its 2017 verdict which upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case.
The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (33), has not filed a review plea in the apex court.
It put up the matter for hearing on March 2.
The apex court had in December last year dismissed a petition seeking directions for the immediate execution of the four men convicted in the case.
The 23-year-old paramedic student was raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in South Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.
One of the accused Ram Singh had hanged himself in the jail and another, the juvenile, was convicted of rape and murder and given the maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment in a reform facility.
