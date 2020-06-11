NIRF 2020: IIT Madras Ranks 1st on MHRD's List of Top 200 Engineering Colleges in India

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday released the 2020 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for educational institutions in India.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF is an annual ranking and was launched in 2015 and the first rankings were released in 2016. NIRF 2020 has ranked institutions across 10 categories: Overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture and dental.

As per the rankings, the top three engineering colleges in the country are IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay .

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the list of the top 200 engineering colleges in India ranked according to MHRD's NIRF 2020:







1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (89.93)



2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi (88.08)



3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai, Maharashtra (85.08)



4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (82.18)



5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Kharagpur, West Bengal (80.56)



6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Roorkee, Uttarakhand (76.29)



7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Guwahati, Assam (74.9)



8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana (66.44)



9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu (64.1)



10. Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Indore, Madhya Pradesh (62.88)



11. Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (62.54)



12. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Jharkhand (62.06)



13. National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, Karnataka (61.3)



14. Anna University, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (59.89)



15. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, Tamil Nadu (59.32)



16. National Institute of Technology Rourkela, Rourkela, Odisha (59.29)



17. Jadavpur University, Kolkata, West Bengal (59.23)



18. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra (58.7)



19. National Institute of Technology Warangal, Warangal, Telangana (57.76)



20. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (57.37)



21. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, West Bengal (57.14)



22. Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (56.8)



23. National Institute of Technology Calicut, Kozhikode, Kerala (56.56)



24. Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, Gandhinagar, Gujarat (56.15)



25. Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Rupnagar, Punjab (55.95)



26. Indian Institute of Technology Patna, Patna, Bihar (55.74)



27. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, Maharashtra (54.76)



28. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Delhi (54.58)



29. Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, Punjab (54.45)



30. Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, Rajasthan (54.39)



31. Indian Institute of Technology Mandi, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh (54.17)



32. Amity University Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh (53.09)



33. Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (53.01)



34. Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (52.38)



35. Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, Rajasthan (52.25)



36. Delhi Technological University, New Delhi, Delhi (51.99)



37. Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu (51.79)



38. Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi, Jharkhand (51.42)



39. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh (51.39)



40. National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra, Kurukshetra, Haryana (51.19)



41. S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (50.95)



42. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (50.07)



43. International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana (49.45)



44. Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu (49.26)



45. Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal, Karnataka (49.06)



46. National Institute of Technology Silchar, Silchar, Assam (48.66)



47. National Institute of Technology Durgapur, Durgapur, West Bengal (48.39)



48. Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh (48.24)



49. PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (47.21)



50. College of Engineering Pune, Pune, Maharashtra (46.79)



51. Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (46.77)



52. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, Punjab (46.45)



53. Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur, Jodhpur, Rajasthan (46.13)



54. Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat, Gujarat (45.59)



55. Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belgaum, Karnataka (45.37)



56. Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi (45.03)



57. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, Telangana (44.97)



58. Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University, Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh (44.7)



59. M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, Karnataka (43.74)



60. Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education, Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu (43.71)



61. National Institute of Technology Meghalaya, Shillong, Meghalaya (43.69)



62. International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore, Bengaluru, Karnataka (43.55)



63. Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune, Maharashtra (43.13)



64. Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, Tamil Nadu (43.11)



65. Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (42.17)



66. Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati, Guwahati, Assam (41.92)



67. National Institute of Technology Raipur, Raipur, Chhattisgarh (41.58)



68. Punjab Engineering College (Deemed To Be University), Chandigarh, Chandigarh (41.43)



69. College of Engineering(A), Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh (41.36)



70. R. V. College of Engineering, Bengaluru, Karnataka (41.02)



71. Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, Mumbai, Maharashtra (40.58)



72. Panjab University, Chandigarh, Chandigarh (40.44)



73. B.M.S. College of Engineering, Bengaluru, Karnataka (40.35)



74. Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT), Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu (40.24)



75. National Institute of Technology Agartala, Agratala, Tripura (39.98)



76. Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), South West, Delhi (39.97)



77. National Institute of Technology Goa, Ponda, Goa (39.93)



78. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, Jammu and Kashmir (39.68)



79. National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand (39.44)



80. Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (39.4)



81. Indian Institute of Information Technology Design & Manufacturing Jabalpur, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh (39.29)



82. Kumaraguru College of Technology, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (39.24)



83. Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (38.83)



84. Chandigarh University, Mohali, Punjab (38.82)



85. College of Engineering Trivandrum, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (38.68)



86. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, Delhi (38.61)



87. Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Punjab (38.44)



88. University College of Engineering, Hyderabad, Telangana (38.43)



89. Graphic Era University, Dehradun, Uttarakhand (38.32)



90. Coimbatore Institute of Technology, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (38.24)



91. Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur, Karnataka (38.23)



92. National Institute of Technology Patna, Patna, Bihar (38.21)



93. C. V. Raman College of Engineering, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (37.94)



93. PES University, Bengaluru, Karnataka (37.94)



95. Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (37.86)



96. Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida, Uttar Pradesh (37.8)



97. University College of Engineering, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh (37.77)



98. National Institute of Technology Hamirpur, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh (37.73)



99. Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University College of Engineering, Pune, Maharashtra (37.71)



100. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh (37.6)



101. Mepco Schlenk Engineering College, Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu (37.52)



102. Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra, Uttar Pradesh (37.51)



103. Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh (37.41)



104. Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, Punjab (37.1)



104. Government College of Technology, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (37.1)



106. Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (37.01)



107. Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Chennai, Tamil Nadu (36.98)



108. Sri Sairam Engineering College, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu (36.91)



109. Army Institute of Technology, Pune, Maharashtra (36.85)



110. The Northcap University, Gurgaon, Haryana (36.84)



111. Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Gandhinagar, Gujarat (36.8)



112. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Solan, Himachal Pradesh (36.72)



113. Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management, Nagpur, Maharashtra (36.62)



114. New Horizon College of Engineering, Bengaluru, Karnataka (36.6)



115. Jaypee University of Information Technology, Solan, Himachal Pradesh (36.55)



116. Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara, Gujarat (36.54)



117. Jain University, Bengluru, Karnataka (36.49)



118. Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology & Research, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh (36.28)



119. Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla, Odisha (36.13)



120. YMCA University of Science and Technology, Faridabad, Haryana (35.91)



121. National Institute of Food Technology, Enterprenurship & Management, Sonipat, Haryana (35.65)



122. Pondicherry Engineering College, Puducherry, Pondicherry (35.49)



123. B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (35.41)



124. Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, Telangana (35.32)



125. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan`s Sardar Patel Institute of Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra (35.27)



126. Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bengaluru, Karnataka (35.11)



127. Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Hyderabad, Telangana (34.99)



128. Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, Karnataka (34.97)



129. DIT University, Dehradun, Uttarakhand (34.93)



130. National Institute of Technology Puducherry, Karaikal, Pondicherry (34.87)



131. Nirma University, Ahmedabad, Gujarat (34.85)



132. JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru, Karnataka (34.81)



133. N M A M Institute of Technology, Nitte, Udupi, Karnataka (34.73)



134. Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Amethi, Uttar Pradesh (34.59)



135. Kongu Engineering College, Perundurai, Tamil Nadu (34.45)



136. KLE Technological University, Dharwad, Karnataka (34.34)



137. Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering & Technology, Longowal, Punjab (34.27)



138. Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University, Pune, Maharashtra (34.17)



139. G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur, Maharashtra (34.07)



139. Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, Nagpur, Maharashtra (34.07)



141. CVR College Of Engineering, Ibrahimpatan, Telangana (33.87)



142. Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (33.79)



143. Vardhaman College of Engineering, Rangareddy, Telangana (33.75)



144. The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Nagpur, Maharashtra (33.68)



145. North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh (33.67)



145. Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Delhi, Delhi (33.67)



147. P E S College of Engineering, Mandya, Karnataka (33.65)



148. National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology (NIFFT), Ranchi, Jharkhand (33.57)



149. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (33.55)



150. Sona College of Technology, Salem, Tamil Nadu (33.53)



151. SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Maharashtra (33.5)



152. Sri Krishna College of Technology, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (33.43)



153. Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh (33.29)



154. Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata, West Bengal (33.27)



155. R. M. K. Engineering College, Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu (33.24)



156. Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh (33.13)



157. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, Nadia, West Bengal (33.07)



158. National Institute of Technology Manipur, Imphal, Manipur (33.02)



159. Alliance University, Bengaluru, Karnataka (33)



160. St. Josephs College of Engineering, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu (32.95)



160. SR Engineering College, Warangal, Telangana (32.95)



162. Amity University Gwalior, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh (32.88)



163. Haldia Institute of Technology, Haldia, West Bengal (32.83)



164. Government Engineering College, Thrissur, Kerala (32.81)



165. Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Pune, Maharashtra (32.72)



166. Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur Nagar, Uttar Pradesh (32.69)



167. University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun, Uttarakhand (32.51)



168. Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli, Maharashtra (32.39)



169. BMS Institute of Technology & Management, Bengaluru, Karnataka (32.36)



170. Institute of Aeronautical Engineering, Hyderabad, Telangana (32.26)



171. K. J. Somaiya College of Engineering, Mumbai, Maharashtra (32.25)



172. Goka Raju Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering & Technology, Hyderabad, Telangana (32.24)



173. Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha's Cummins College of Engineering for Women, Pune, Maharashtra (32.23)



174. ManavRachna International Institute of Research & Studies, Faridabad, Haryana (32.21)



175. The National Institute of Engineering, Mysore, Karnataka (32.17)



176. Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu (32.12)



177. Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat (32.08)



178. School of Engineering, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Cochin, Kerala (32.04)



179. Silicon Institute of Technology (SIT), Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (32)



180. Anurag Group of Institutions, Hyderabad, Telangana (31.74)



181. Chitkara University, Rajpura, Punjab (31.72)



182. Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (31.63)



183. Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh (31.6)



184. Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College, A.Rangampet, Andhra Pradesh (31.54)



185. JNTUA College of Engineering, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh (31.52)



186. BNM Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, Karnataka (31.48)



187. Vasavi College of Engineering, Hyderabad, Telangana (31.46)



188. Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh (31.38)



189. National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu (31.36)



190. G.Pulla Reddy Engineering College, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh (31.35)



191. Institute of Engineering & Management, Kolkata, West Bengal (31.33)



192. Sri Sai Ram Institute of Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (31.32)



193. Dharmsinh Desai University, Nadiad, Gujarat (31.29)



194. The LNM Institute of Information Technology, Jaipur, Rajasthan (31.24)



195. Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, Haryana (31.23)



196. Dr. D. Y. Patil Institute of Technology, Pune, Maharashtra (31.15)



197. Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune, Maharashtra (31.13)



198. Ramrao Adik Institute of Technology, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (31.11)



199. BVRIT Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana (31.1)



200. National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh (31.09)