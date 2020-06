NIRF Ranking 2020: Jamia Hamdard Leads MHRD's List of Top 75 Pharmacy Institutes in India

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday released the 2020 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for educational institutions in India.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF is an annual ranking and was launched in 2015 and the first rankings were released in 2016. NIRF 2020 has ranked institutions across 10 categories: Overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture and dental.

In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Jamia Hamdard in Delhi followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali stood third.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the list of the top 75 pharmacy institutes in India ranked according to MHRD's NIRF 2020:







1. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, Delhi (80.5)



2. Panjab University, Chandigarh, Chandigarh (79.8)



3. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali, Mohali, Punjab (74.73)



4. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra (74.5)



5. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana (73.81)



6. Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, Rajasthan (72.95)



7. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi, Karnataka (67.42)



8. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Gujarat (65.64)



9. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty, Tamil Nadu (65.6)



10. JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore, Karnataka (64.58)



11. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati, Guwahati, Assam (60.45)



12. Annamalai University, Annamalainagar, Tamil Nadu (59.88)



13. SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Maharashtra (57.85)



14. Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara, Gujarat (57.68)



15. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (56.82)



16. Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi, Jharkhand (56.52)



17. Nirma University, Ahmedabad, Gujarat (55.05)



18. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Raebareli, LUCKNOW, Uttar Pradesh (54.99)



19. S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (54.85)



20. Banasthali Vidyapith, Banasthali, Rajasthan (54.54)



21. Amity University Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh (54.49)



22. Poona College of Pharmacy, Pune, Pune, Maharashtra (54.44)



23. Punjabi University, Patiala, Punjab (54.29)



24. Bombay College of Pharmacy, Mumbai, Maharashtra (53.37)



25. Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences & Research, New Delhi, Delhi (52.13)



26. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (51.52)



27. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Kolkata, Kolkata, West Bengal (51.49)



28. Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala, Haryana (51.12)



29. Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Punjab (50.46)



30. SVKM's Dr. Bhanuben Nanavati College of Pharmacy, Mumbai, Maharashtra (50.07)



31. Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, Haryana (49.73)



32. I. S. F. College of Pharmacy, Moga, Punjab (49.26)



33. The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Nagpur, Maharashtra (48.67)



34. AU College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh (48.64)



35. Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam (48.45)



36. Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, Haryana (47.86)



37. KLE College of Pharmacy, Belgaum, Karnataka (47.73)



38. Chitkara University, Rajpura, Punjab (47.37)



39. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Solan, Himachal Pradesh (45.69)



40. Y. B. Chavan College of Pharmacy, Aurangabad, Maharashtra (45.12)



41. Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research, Pune, Maharashtra (44.9)



42. Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visva Vidyalayam, Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh (44.52)



43. Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), Chennai, Tamil Nadu (44.35)



44. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh (44.17)



45. L. M. College of Pharmacy, Ahmedabad, Gujarat (44.11)



46. Integral University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (43.79)



47. Goa College of Pharmacy, Panaji, Goa (42.73)



48. Smt. Kishoritai Bhoyar College of Pharmacy, NAGPUR, Maharashtra (42.62)



49. N.G.S.M.Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Mangaluru, Karnataka (42.46)



49. Noida Institute of Engineering And Technology (Pharmacy Institute), Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh (42.46)



51. PSG College of Pharmacy, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (42.21)



52. M. S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bangalore, Karnataka (41.74)



53. R. C. Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Shirpur, Maharashtra (41.4)



54. Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh (41.31)



55. Raghavendra Institute of Pharmaceuatical Education & Research, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh (41.14)



56. Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh (41.05)



57. College of Pharmacy, Madras Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (40.93)



58. Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Pharmacy, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (40.64)



59. Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur, Chhattisgarh (40.6)



60. Amar Shaheed Baba Ajit Singh Jujhar Singh Memorial College of Pharmacy, Bela, Punjab (40.45)



61. NSHM Knowledge Campus, Kolkata, West Bengal (39.65)



62. Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Pharmacy, Kolhapur, Maharashtra (39.59)



63. Vivekanand Education Society`s College of Pharmacy, Mumbai, Maharashtra (39.41)



64. Acharya Nagarjuna University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh (38.73)



65. C.U.Shah College of Pharmacy, Mumbai, Maharashtra (38.46)



66. Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (38.17)



67. Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology, Kolkata, West Bengal (37.9)



68. P. E. Society`s Modern College of Pharmacy, Pune, Maharashtra (37.85)



69. Sri Venkateshwara College of Pharmacy, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh (37.72)



70. KMCH College of Pharmacy, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (37.7)



71. Padamshree Dr. D. Y. Patil College of Pharmacy, Pune, Maharashtra (37.49)



72. Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science, Guwahati, Assam (37.31)



73. Principal K.M. Kundnani College of Pharmacy, Mumbai, Maharashtra (37.29)



73. Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University, Pune, Maharashtra (37.29)



75. Kumaun University, Nainital, Nainital, Uttarakhand (37.23)