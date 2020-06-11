NIRF 2020: List of Top 100 Colleges in India, DU's Miranda House, LSR & Hindu Bag First 3 Ranks

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday released the 2020 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for educational institutions in India.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF is an annual ranking and was launched in 2015 and the first rankings were released in 2016. NIRF 2020 has ranked institutions across 10 categories: Overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture and dental.

Delhi University's Miranda College bagged the top rank among colleges, followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women and St Stephen's College.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the list of the top 100 colleges in India ranked according to MHRD's NIRF 2020:

1. Miranda House, Delhi, Delhi (77.23)



2. Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi, Delhi (72.08)



3. Hindu College, Delhi, Delhi (70.44)



4. St. Stephen`s College, Delhi, Delhi (69.67)



5. Presidency College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (68.89)



6. Loyola College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (68.03)



7. St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata, West Bengal (67.59)



7. Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah, West Bengal (67.59)



9. Hans Raj College, Delhi, Delhi (67.23)



10. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (66.63)



11. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Rahara, West Bengal (66.58)



12. Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi, Delhi (66.29)



13. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi, Delhi (66.15)



14. Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi, Delhi (66.04)



15. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, New Delhi, Delhi (65.32)



16. Gargi College, Delhi, Delhi (64.53)



17. Madras Christian College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (64.36)



18. Acharya Narendra Dev College, New Delhi, Delhi (63.1)



19. Kirori Mal College, Delhi, Delhi (62.58)



20. Ramakrishna Mission Residential College, Kolkata, West Bengal (62.36)



21. Dyal Singh College, New Delhi, Delhi (62.2)



22. Thiagarajar College, Madurai, Tamil Nadu (61.29)



23. University College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (61.08)



24. P. D. Patel Institute of Applied Sciences, Changa, Gujarat (61.01)



25. PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (60.74)



26. Daulat Ram College, Delhi, Delhi (60.4)



27. Scott Christian College, Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu (59.98)



28. Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Ernakulam, Kerala (59.36)



29. Sri Krishna Arts and Science College, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (58.56)



30. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Delhi, Delhi (58.35)



31. St. Joseph's College, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu (58.27)



32. Lady Irwin College, Delhi, Delhi (58.25)



33. Madras School of Social Work, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (57.99)



34. Government Arts College, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (57.81)



35. Maitreyi College, New Delhi, Delhi (57.7)



36. Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh (57.64)



37. Jesus & Mary College, New Delhi, Delhi (57.29)



38. Women`s Christian College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (56.78)



39. Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu (56.65)



40. Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (56.56)



41. Queen Mary`s College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (56.28)



42. Fergusson College, Pune, Maharashtra (56.04)



43. Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi, Delhi (55.9)



43. Kamala Nehru College, Delhi, Delhi (55.9)



45. Maharaja Agrasen College, Delhi, Delhi (55.88)



46. Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (55.76)



47. St. Teresa's College, Ernakulam, Kerala (55.6)



48. Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (55.51)



49. IC College of Home Science, Hisar, Haryana (54.93)



50. St. Xavier's College, Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu (54.91)



51. Shivaji College, Delhi, Delhi (54.76)



52. Lady Doak College, Madurai, Tamil Nadu (54.67)



53. Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars' Senthikumara Nadar College, Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu (54.63)



54. Jamal Mohamed College, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu (54.53)



55. Sacred Heart College, Ernakulam, Kerala (54.52)



56. Kanchi Mamunivar Centre for Post Graduate Studies, Puducherry, Pondicherry (54.38)



57. Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, New Delhi, Delhi (54.11)



58. Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College, Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu (53.94)



59. St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat (53.93)



60. St. Joseph's College, Kozhikode, Kerala (53.82)



61. Ramanujan College, New Delhi, Delhi (53.73)



62. College of Social Work Nirmala Niketan, Mumbai, Maharashtra (53.66)



63. St. Thomas College, Thrissur, Kerala (53.42)



64. Stella Maris College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (53.36)



65. Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (53.32)



66. Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu (53.27)



67. Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, Delhi, Delhi (53.22)



68. V.O. Chidambaram College, Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu (53.08)



69. Shyam Lal College, Delhi, Delhi (52.7)



70. Kongunadu Arts & Science College, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (52.68)



71. Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Delhi, Delhi (52.4)



72. St. Joseph`s College of Commerce, Bengaluru, Karnataka (52.37)



73. St. Francis College for Women, Hyderabad, Telangana (52.28)



74. Fatima College, Madurai, Tamil Nadu (52.2)



75. Loreto College, Kolkata, West Bengal (52.17)



76. Bishop Moore College, Alappuzha, Kerala (52.04)



77. Keshav Mahavidyalya, Delhi, Delhi (51.92)



78. Women's Christian College, Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu (51.75)



79. St. Berchmans College, Kottayam, Kerala (51.6)



80. Bishop Kurialacherry College For Women, Kottayam, Kerala (51.55)



80. Alagappa Government Arts College, Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu (51.55)



82. CMS College of Science and Commerce, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (51.49)



83. Government College, Kasaragod, Kerala (51.39)



84. Marthoma College, Thiruvalla, Kerala (51.37)



85. Dr. N. G. P. Arts and Science College, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (51.33)



86. Government Home Science College, Chandigarh, Chandigarh (51.28)



87. Vellalar College for Women, Erode, Tamil Nadu (51.25)



88. Bethune College, Kolkata, West Bengal (51.23)



88. Farook College, Kozhikode, Kerala (51.23)



90. Mahendra Arts & Science College, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu (51.14)



90. St. Xavier`s College, Mumbai, Maharashtra (51.14)



92. Mahatma Gandhi Government Arts College, Mahe, Pondicherry (50.89)



93. Mahatma Gandhi College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (50.59)



94. Lady Brabourne College, Kolkata, West Bengal (50.47)



95. Nehru Arts and Science College, Kasaragod, Kerala (50.46)



96. Deshbandhu College, New Delhi, Delhi (50.38)



97. St. Alberts College, Ernakulam, Kerala (50.34)



98. Government Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (50.22)



99. Vimala College, Thrissur, Kerala (50.2)



100. Fatima Mata National College, Kollam, Kerala (50.13)