NIRF 2020: List of Top 75 Management Institutes in India, IIM Ahmedabad Bags 1st Place

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday released the 2020 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for educational institutions in India.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF is an annual ranking and was launched in 2015 and the first rankings were released in 2016. NIRF 2020 has ranked institutions across 10 categories: Overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture and dental.

IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked as the top B-School in the country followed by IIM Bangalore and Calcutta.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the list of the top 75 management institutes in India ranked according to MHRD's NIRF 2020:







1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad, Gujarat (82.75)



2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Bengaluru, Karnataka (81.32)



3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, Kolkata, West Bengal (80.39)



4. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (73.85)



5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Kharagpur, West Bengal (70.43)



6. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala (69.96)



7. Indian Institute of Management Indore, Indore, Madhya Pradesh (69.04)



8. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi (67.19)



9. Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur, Jharkhand (67.11)



10. Management Development Institute, Gurugram, Haryana (65.95)



11. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai, Maharashtra (65.76)



12. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Roorkee, Uttarakhand (62.87)



12. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai, Maharashtra (62.87)



14. Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (61.77)



15. Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu (60.79)



16. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (60.53)



17. Indian Institute of Management Udaipur, Udaipur, Rajasthan (59.57)



18. S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai, Maharashtra (56.93)



19. Indian Institute of Management Raipur, Raipur, Chhattisgarh (56.12)



20. Indian Institute of Management Ranchi, Ranchi, Jharkhand (55.97)



21. Indian Institute of Management Rohtak, Rohtak, Haryana (55.91)



22. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, Maharashtra (55.82)



23. Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (55.8)



24. SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Maharashtra (55.44)



25. ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad, Telangana (55.21)



26. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi, Delhi (55.01)



27. T. A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal, Karnataka (54.85)



28. International Management Institute, New Delhi, Delhi (54.65)



29. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Jharkhand (53.71)



30. Indian Institute of Management Shillong, Shillong, Meghalaya (53.56)



31. Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB), Bhubaneswar, Odisha (52.55)



32. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (52.15)



33. Indian Institute of Management Kashipur, Kashipur, Uttarakhand (52.07)



34. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Delhi (51.41)



35. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu (50.49)



36. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (49.51)



37. Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh (48.27)



37. BML Munjal University, Gurgaon, Haryana (48.27)



39. Alliance University, Bengaluru, Karnataka (47.47)



40. Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur, Maharashtra (47.38)



41. Amity University Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh (47.35)



42. Panjab University, Chandigarh, Chandigarh (47.22)



43. FORE School of Management, New Delhi, Delhi (47.11)



44. Nirma University, Ahmedabad, Gujarat (46.75)



45. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh (46.71)



46. PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (46.69)



47. Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh (46.65)



48. Goa Institute of Management, Sanquelim, Goa (46.63)



49. Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Punjab (46.58)



50. Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (46.51)



51. Chandigarh University, Mohali, Punjab (46.4)



52. International Management Institute, Kolkata, West Bengal (46.22)



53. Institute for Financial Management and Research, Sri City, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh (46.16)



54. Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, Punjab (46.14)



55. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, Tamil Nadu (45.89)



56. K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai, Maharashtra (45.5)



57. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, Delhi (45.22)



58. Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi, Jharkhand (45.13)



59. Anna University, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (44.81)



60. Institute of Management Technology, Nagpur, Maharashtra (44.71)



61. Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad, Telangana (44.38)



62. Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (44.26)



63. International Management Institute, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (44.02)



63. Bharati Vidyapeeth?s Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development, Pune, Maharashtra (44.02)



65. IIHMR UNIVERSITY, Jaipur, Rajasthan (43.97)



66. University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun, Uttarakhand (43.73)



67. Jagan Institute of Management Studies, Delhi, Delhi (43.45)



68. Principal L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai, Maharashtra (43.4)



69. Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida, Uttar Pradesh (43.38)



70. Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University, Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh (43.3)



71. Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belgaum, Karnataka (43.24)



72. Institute of Rural Management Anand, Anand, Gujarat (42.7)



73. Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (42.56)



74. Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat (42.47)



75. Chitkara University, Rajpura, Punjab (42.31)