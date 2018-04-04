NIRF Ranking 2018: Take Part or Face Fund Cut, Govt Warns Colleges

The government on Tuesday announced that all public higher education institutes must apply for the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) or face penalty.The Centre on Tuesday unveiled a list ranking top higher education institutes across various categories. The rankings listed Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and IISc-Bangaluru as the top institutes in various categories.Higher Education Secretary, R Subrahmanyam, said at the launch of NIRF, “For the public institutions that have been receiving grants from the government, participation is mandatory this year onwards.”“It has been agreed that public funded institutes that take grants and not take part in NIRF, will henceforth face some sort of penalty or fund cuts. Since pubic is paying for them, they owe a responsibility,” said the secretary, adding that HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has given a go ahead to the decision.In its third edition of India Rankings, a total of 2,809 institutions took part in 9 categories. Collectively, these institutes submitted 3,954 distinct profiles, some in multiple disciplines and categories. There were 301 universities, 906 engineering institutions, 487 management institutions, 286 pharmacy institutions, 71 law institutions, 101 medical institutions, 59 architecture institutions and 1,087 general degree colleges.These higher education institutes were judged broadly on teaching, learning and resources”; “research and professional practices”; “graduation outcomes”; “outreach and inclusivity” and “perception”.Subrahmanyam added, “These rankings will bring transparency to the education system as the institutes are funded by the public. It will also increase the level of competition among them.”Speaking at the launch, Javadekar said that the idea behind these rankings is to promote quality education and encourage competition to make the institutes perform better and set new benchmarks of performance.He also spoke about setting up world class institutes and granting autonomy to the IIMs.Satya Pal said, “We must have healthy competition, become global leaders in education and for that, we must create our own brands so that other countries follow us.”The ‘India Rankings 2018’ provide a common overall rank across all disciplines for those institutions that have more than 1,000 students.The institutes were judged on sub-parameters, including research impact, publications, citations, highly-cited papers and even patent information about institutes collected from third party databases to obtain an unbiased picture.The Rankings have listed IISc-Bengaluru on top in the ‘Overall Category’, followed by II-Madras and IIT-Bombay.In the ‘Management’ category, “IIM-Ahmedabad has ranked number 1 followed by IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta.IISc-Bengaluru stands out as the number one university while JNU ranks second, followed by BHU, Varanasi.On the other hand, Miranda House, Delhi University has topped the college rankings followed by St Stephens’s College, Delhi. Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirappalli stood third.The ranking of general degree colleges started last year and this year the number of participating institutes have gone up by 100%, with 1,087 colleges applying for it.This year also saw the beginning of limited rankings of institutions in new fields like medicine, law and architecture.While All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has ranked first in medicines, IIT-Kharagpur has topped in architecture and National Law School of India University, Bengaluru in the law category.