NIRF Ranking 2020: Full List of Top 20 Law Institutes in India Ranked by MHRD

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday released the 2020 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for educational institutions in India.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF is an annual ranking and was launched in 2015 and the first rankings were released in 2016. NIRF 2020 has ranked institutions across 10 categories: Overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture and dental.

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru bagged the first position followed by National Law University, Delhi and Nalsar University of Law.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the list of the top 20 law colleges in India ranked according to MHRD's NIRF 2020:







1. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, Karnataka (78.66)



2. National Law University, New Delhi, Delhi (74.02)



3. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad, Telangana (73.12)



4. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Kharagpur, West Bengal (71.44)



5. National Law University, Jodhpur, Rajasthan (64.29)



6. The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata, West Bengal (63.32)



7. Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat (60.78)



8. Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Maharashtra (59.54)



9. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Delhi (57.93)



10. The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, Punjab (54.19)



11. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (53.57)



12. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (52.83)



13. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh (52.28)



14. National Law University, Cuttack, Odisha (51.94)



15. Panjab University, Chandigarh, Chandigarh (51.11)



16. National Law University and Judicial Academy, Kamrup, Assam (49.9)



17. National Law Institute University, Bhopal, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (49.6)



18. Indian Law Institute, New Delhi, Delhi (49.44)



19. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (49.17)



20. Christ University, Bengaluru, Karnataka (48.01)