NIRF Ranking 2020: List of Top 20 Architecture Institutes in India Ranked by MHRD

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday released the 2020 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for educational institutions in India.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF is an annual ranking and was launched in 2015 and the first rankings were released in 2016. NIRF 2020 has ranked institutions across 10 categories: Overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture and dental.

In the architecture category, the top institute is IIT Kharagpur followed by IIT Roorkee. The National Institute of Technology Calicut, Kozhikode stood third.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the list of the top 20 architecture institutes in India ranked according to MHRD's NIRF 2020:







1. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Kharagpur, West Bengal (80.46)



2. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Roorkee, Uttarakhand (79.75)



3. National Institute of Technology Calicut, Kozhikode, Kerala (69.24)



4. Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad, Gujarat (66.68)



5. School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, Delhi (65.63)



6. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, West Bengal (65.05)



7. School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (63.87)



8. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu (60.29)



9. School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh (59.63)



10. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Delhi (56.29)



11. College of Engineering Trivandrum, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (55.75)



12. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Udupi, Karnataka (53.11)



13. Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi, Jharkhand (52.45)



14. BMS College of Arhitecture, Bengaluru, Karnataka (52.18)



15. Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (51.7)



16. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh (51.52)



17. Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, Tamil Nadu (50.3)



18. Anna University, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (48.73)



19. National Institute of Technology Hamirpur, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh (48.59)



20. Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Chennai, Tamil Nadu (48.5)