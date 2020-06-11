NIRF Ranking 2020: List of Top 30 Dental Colleges in India Ranked by MHRD

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday released the 2020 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for educational institutions in India.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF is an annual ranking and was launched in 2015 and the first rankings were released in 2016. NIRF 2020 has ranked institutions across 10 categories: Overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture and dental.

In dental category, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi and Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth bagged the first three positions.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the list of the top 30 dental colleges in India ranked according to MHRD's NIRF 2020:







1. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi, Delhi (82.51)



2. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi, Karnataka (78.17)



3. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, Maharashtra (76.37)



4. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (72.34)



5. A. B. S. M. Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru, Karnataka (70.87)



6. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore, Karnataka (68.75)



7. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (66.27)



8. Nair Hospital Dental College, Mumbai, Maharashtra (64.54)



9. SRM Dental College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (64.47)



10. JSS Dental College and Hospital, Mysuru, Karnataka (64.07)



11. M. S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bangalore, Karnataka (62.82)



12. Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (62.76)



13. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (61.46)



14. Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha, Maharashtra (60.99)



15. Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana (60.68)



16. Bapuji Dental College & Hospital, Davangere, Karnataka (60.24)



17. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar, Odisha (60.23)



18. Christian Dental College, Ludhiana, Punjab (58.29)



19. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Delhi (58.02)



20. Yenepoya Dental College, Mangaluru, Karnataka (58.01)



21. College of Dental Sciences, Davangere, Karnataka (57.22)



22. Government Dental College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh (56.08)



23. Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabd, Telangana (55.13)



24. KLE Vishwanath Katti Institute of Dental Sciences, Belgaum, Karnataka (55.05)



25. Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala, Haryana (55.04)



26. Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara College of Dharwad, Dharwad, Karnataka (54.3)



27. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (54.02)



28. Panjab University, Chandigarh, Chandigarh (53.09)



29. Pacific Dental College, Udaipur, Rajasthan (52.87)



30. Institute of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (52.57)