NIRF Rankings 2018: Top 10 Architecture Colleges in India

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur bagged the top rank with 78.4 score followed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee at number 2 with 74.2 score.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 4, 2018, 7:59 PM IST
File photo of the building of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Top 10 Architecture Colleges in India have been adjudged for the first time as per NIRF Rankings 2018 by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

As per the list released by NIRF, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur bagged the top rank with 78.4 score followed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee at number 2 with 74.2 score. The School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi captured the third rank however with a huge difference in score with 54.9 only.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks the participating institutions on 5 Key parameters (that are further subdivided into various categories) viz:

1. Teaching Learning & Resources (TLR)
2. Research and Professional Practice (RPC)
3. Graduation Outcome (GO)
4. Outreach & Inclusivity (OI)
5. Perception

Here’s the list of Top 10 Architecture Colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings 2018 along with the detailed scores on each of the above parameters.

Architect

Check the NIRF Rankings 2018 for Top 10 Architecture Institutes in India at the url mentioned below:

https://www.nirfindia.org/2018/ArchitectureRanking.html

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
