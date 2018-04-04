English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIRF Rankings 2018: Top 10 Colleges in India
As per the NIRF Rankings 2018, the crown of being the number 1 college of the country is bagged by Miranda House, Delhi with 71 score, followed narrowly by another one from the capital - St. Stephen`s College with 70.8 score.
Miranda House retains top position in NIRF Ranking. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
The list of Top Colleges in India has been released by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). As per the NIRF Rankings 2018, the crown of being the number 1 college of the country is bagged by Miranda House, Delhi with 71 score, followed narrowly by another one from the capital - St. Stephen`s College with 70.8 score. Bishop Heber College, Tamil Nadu bagged rank 3 with 67.6 score. The top 10 positions of Top colleges in India were grabbed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu colleges except for rank 9, picked by Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, West Bengal.
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks the participating institutions on 5 Key parameters (that are further subdivided into various categories) viz:
1. Teaching Learning & Resources (TLR)
2. Research and Professional Practice (RPC)
3. Graduation Outcome (GO)
4. Outreach & Inclusivity (OI)
5. Perception
Here’s the list of Top 10 Law Colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings 2018 along with the detailed scores on each of the above parameters.
Getting admissions in the Top Colleges of India is not an easy trail however knowing and aiming for the right ones does guarantee success. Candidates looking for top colleges in the country can look through the NIRF Rankings 2018 Top Colleges in India list at the following url:
https://www.nirfindia.org/2018/CollegeRanking.html
Also Watch
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks the participating institutions on 5 Key parameters (that are further subdivided into various categories) viz:
1. Teaching Learning & Resources (TLR)
2. Research and Professional Practice (RPC)
3. Graduation Outcome (GO)
4. Outreach & Inclusivity (OI)
5. Perception
Here’s the list of Top 10 Law Colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings 2018 along with the detailed scores on each of the above parameters.
Getting admissions in the Top Colleges of India is not an easy trail however knowing and aiming for the right ones does guarantee success. Candidates looking for top colleges in the country can look through the NIRF Rankings 2018 Top Colleges in India list at the following url:
https://www.nirfindia.org/2018/CollegeRanking.html
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- KRK Claims He Has Stage III Stomach Cancer; Expresses His Last Wish To Work With Big B
- 'Salman Khan as Professional as Christian Bale and Tom Hardy'
- Urvashi Dholakia Posts Throwback 'Komolika' Video; Ekta Kapoor Accidentally Confirms Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot
- Shah Rukh Khan's Wax Figure Unveiled At Madame Tussauds Delhi; See Pics
- IPL 2018: Chahal Feels Washington Sundar's Presence a Boost for Kohli