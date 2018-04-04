NIRF Rankings 2018: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in India

The list of Top Engineering Colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings 2018 has been released by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and the Top 10 Engineering Colleges ranking is dominated by the Top IITs of the country viz Indian Institute of Technology Madras at number 1, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay at number 2 and Indian Institute of Technology Delhi at number 3, competing closely with 88.95, 84.82 and 82.18 scores respectively.The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks the participating institutions on 5 Key parameters (that are further subdivided into various categories) viz:1. Teaching Learning & Resources (TLR)2. Research and Professional Practice (RPC)3. Graduation Outcome (GO)4. Outreach & Inclusivity (OI)5. PerceptionHere’s the list of Top 10 Engineering Colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings 2018 along with the detailed scores on each of the above parameters.Know the ranking of all the participating engineering colleges in the url mentioned below: