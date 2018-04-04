English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIRF Rankings 2018: Top 10 Law Colleges in India
National Law School of India University, Karnataka bagged rank# 1 with 75.8 score, closely chased by the National Law University, Delhi with 74.6 score and Nalsar University of Law, Telangana with 71.
Representative Picture. (Getty Images)
Top 10 Law Colleges in India were included in the NIRF Rankings 2018 for the first time by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). As per the list released by the government agency, National Law School of India University, Karnataka bagged rank# 1 with 75.8 score, closely chased by the National Law University, Delhi with 74.6 score and Nalsar University of Law, Telangana with 71.
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks the participating institutions on 5 Key parameters (that are further subdivided into various categories) viz:
1. Teaching Learning & Resources (TLR)
2. Research and Professional Practice (RPC)
3. Graduation Outcome (GO)
4. Outreach & Inclusivity (OI)
5. Perception
Here’s the list of Top 10 Law Colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings 2018 along with the detailed scores on each of the above parameters. As compared to other ranking lists the participating institutions in the Law Colleges list were just a few.
The above list can be accessed from the official website with more details from NIRF Rankings 2018 for Law Colleges in India:
https://www.nirfindia.org/2018/LAWRanking.html
