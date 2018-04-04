NIRF Rankings 2018: Top 10 Management Colleges in India

Top Management Institutes in India are ruled by IIMs and IITs as per the NIRF Rankings 2018 released by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad stood strong on the top spot with 79.2 score while IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta maintained their ranks with 77.3 and 77.1 scores respectively.The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks the participating institutions on 5 Key parameters (that are further subdivided into various categories) viz:1. Teaching Learning & Resources (TLR)2. Research and Professional Practice (RPC)3. Graduation Outcome (GO)4. Outreach & Inclusivity (OI)5. PerceptionHere’s the list of Top 10 Management Institutes in India as per NIRF Rankings 2018 along with the detailed scores on each of the above parameters, the Top 10 rookie being IIT-Bombay, that knocked IIM-Kozhikode one rank down.Check the NIRF Rankings 2018 for Top Management Institutes in India at the url mentioned below: