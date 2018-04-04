English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIRF Rankings 2018: Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges in India
We bring you the list of Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings 2018 along with the detailed scores.
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
Top Pharmacy Colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings 2018 list is out on the official website of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). As per which, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali took the first rank with 78.2 score, Jamia Hamdard, Delhi bagged second rank with 77.2 score followed closely by another institution from Tricity – Panjab University, Chandigarh with 76.5 score. A total of 286 institutions participated in the Pharmacy category and NIPER Mohali moved one notch up from rank# 2 last year.
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks the participating institutions every year since 2016 on 5 Key parameters (that are further subdivided into various categories) viz:
1. Teaching Learning & Resources (TLR)
2. Research and Professional Practice (RPC)
3. Graduation Outcome (GO)
4. Outreach & Inclusivity (OI)
5. Perception
Here’s the list of Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings 2018 along with the detailed scores on each of the above parameters. Students interested in pursuing their career in the pharmaceuticals stream can check the entire list at the url given below:
https://www.nirfindia.org/2018/PharmacyRanking.html
