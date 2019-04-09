English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIRF Rankings 2019: Delhi University's Miranda House Top College, IISC Bangalore Best University
There are a number of changes in the rankings of the college, for example, Hansraj College jumped to the 9th position from 12th and Lady Shri Ram College from 8th to 5th in 2019.
Miranda House retains top position in NIRF Ranking. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Monday released its fourth edition of NIRF Rankings and Delhi University’s Miranda House continued to maintain its position as the top college in India for the third year in a row. The second rank was secured by the Hindu College.
There are a number of changes in the rankings of the college, for example, Hansraj College jumped to the 9th position from 12th and Lady Shri Ram College from 8th to 5th in 2019. Further, St Stephen’s College skidded to the 4th position this year from 2nd. Hindu College, which was ranked fourth last year, has now jumped to rank two.
Among the Universities, the NIRF India Ranking 2019 placed Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore at the top followed by the Jawaharhal Nehru University, Delhi.
The Top 10 positions are mentioned below:
1. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
2. Jawaharhal Nehru University, Delhi.
3. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
4. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad
5. Calcutta University, Kolkata
6. Jadavpur University, Kolkata
7. Anna University, Chennai
8. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
9. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
10. Savitribai Phule Pune University
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
