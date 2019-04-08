LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
NIRF Rankings 2019: IIT-Madras Tops in Overall Category of Higher Institutes, Seven IITs Among Top 10

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Banaras Hindu University ranked seventh and 10th respectively.

News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
NIRF Rankings 2019: IIT-Madras Tops in Overall Category of Higher Institutes, Seven IITs Among Top 10
President Ram Nath Kovind releases NIRF India Rankings-2019 and the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement on Monday in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.
New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT), Madras, topped the national ranking of higher institutes released by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind declared the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF India Rankings 2019) on Monday at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. He also announced the Atal Ranking of Institutions for Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2019.

The NIRF rankings was released for a total of 9 categories - Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and IIT-Delhi ranked second and third in the list respectively. Of the top 10 institutes, seven are IITs.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Banaras Hindu University ranked seventh and 10th respectively.

The Delhi University's Miranda House was ranked the best among colleges across the country, while the varsity's St Stephen's College was ranked fourth.

The HRD Ministry has been publishing the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) since 2016.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
