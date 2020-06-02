Nirjala Ekadashi 2020: Date, Puja Vidhi and Timings

Nirjala Ekadashi usually falls a day after the auspicious Ganga Dusherra. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and observe Nirjala Ekadashi fast. This year the day is falling on June 2.

Nirjala Ekadashi is observed on the 11th day of the Shukl Paksha in the month Jyeshtha. It is believed that out of all the 24 ekadashis, Nirjala Ekadashi is the important one.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2020: Puja Timings

According to the drikpanchang, the puja tithi for Nirjala Ekadashi are as follows:

Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Puja Tithi begins at 1:57 pm on June 1

Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Puja Tithi ends at 12:04 pm on June 2

Devotees abstain from consuming water and grains for a period of 24 hours on this day. People offer prayers to deity and perform various rituals to seek blessings.

Nirjala Ekadashi is also called Bhima Ekadashi or Pandava Nirjala Ekadashi. According to Hindu mythology, Bhim, the strongest of all five Pandavas was unable to observe a fast as he was not able to control his hunger. He was unhappy with himself for disrespecting Lord Vishnu and as a result went to Maharishi Vyas to seek a solution.

It is believed that Maharishi told him that if he observed a fast on Nirjala Ekadashi he would be able to reap the benefits of all other Ekadashis.