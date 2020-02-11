Nirmal Kumar Singh (RJD) Election Result 2020 Live Updatesl: Counting of Votes On

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Nirmal Kumar Singh is a Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate from Palam constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Professional Consultant (Advocate). Nirmal Kumar Singh's educational qualifications are: Doctorate and is 57 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 14.9 lakh which includes Rs. 14.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 1.7 lakh of which Rs. 1.7 lakh is self income. Nirmal Kumar Singh's has total liabilities of Rs. 4 lakh.

This RJD candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Palam are: Geeta (BSP), Dalip Kumar (CPI), Bhavna Gaur (AAP), Vijay Pandit (BJP), Nirmal Kumar Singh (RJD), Rajesh Kumar (RPIA), Satdev Jain (PBI), Santosh Choudhary (NYP), Jitendar Kumar (IND), Nagender Singh (IND), Ram Singh Bisht (IND), Hari Rattan Solanki (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Nirmal Kumar Singh (RJD) in 2020 Palam elections.

