Nirmal Weekly NR-163 Lottery Results Announced, Check Online at keralalotteries.com

Nirmal Weekly NR-163 Lottery Results | The Kerala State Lottery Department has drawn the results of Nirmal Weekly NR-163 Lottery on Friday, March 5, 2020. The Nirmal Weekly NR-163 Kerala Lottery Results were drawn at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The complete list of winners of Nirmal Weekly NR-163 Lottery can be checked on the official website at keralalotteries.com.

The first prize for Nirmal Weekly NR-163 Lottery for March 6 is Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize is worth Rs 10 lakh. The third of Rs 1 lakh each will be awarded to 12 lottery winners.

Nirmal Weekly NR-163 Lottery Results: Steps to check it

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery at www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Lottery Results’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: Select the ‘View’ icon before Nirmal Weekly NR-163 lottery

Step 4: The Nirmal Weekly NR-163 result PDF will open

Step 5: Download the result and keep it safe for future reference

Kerala Nirmal Weekly NR-163 Lottery Results: List of Winners

First Prize (Rs 70 lakh): NZ 647000

Second Prize (Rs 10 lakhs): NP 306586

Third Prize (Rs 1 lakhs each): NN 200708, NO 582689, NP 756802, NR 754845, NS 648219, NT 254865, NU 224204, NV 503146, NW 587823, NX 783838, NY 244933, NZ 766833

The lottery winners will be required to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette and surrender their tickets within 30 days.

The next Nirmal Weekly Lottery NR-164 draw will take place on March 13.

