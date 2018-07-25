Nirmala Sitharaman Gives Cold Shoulder to OPS, DMK Seeks Leaders' Resignation for 'Misusing Power'

A day after defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman snubbed Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam who sought an audience with her in New Delhi, the DMK demanded the resignations of both the leaders for “misusing their power”.Before he left for South Block on Tuesday, Panneerselvam had told the media that he wanted to thank the defence minister for arranging an air ambulance for his brother who had to be moved for treatment. However, when he reached Sitharaman’s office, only his loyalist and Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan was allowed to meet the defence minister.Sitharaman’s office also tweeted after the meeting that she met only Maitreyan and not the deputy chief minister. When asked about the incident, Panneerselvam said, “Former chief minister N Annadurai said one should have the strength to handle anything.”Reacting to the incident, DMK leader MK Stalin said, “OPS said he was not on a political visit but was in Delhi to thank Sitharaman for arranging an air ambulance for his brother. How can a private citizen get favours from the Centre? We demand the resignation of OPS and Sitharaman for misusing their power.”Sources from the OPS camp said the deputy chief minister was hurt by the snub and they would never form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).