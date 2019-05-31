Nirmala Sitharaman is India’s New Finance Minister: Here’s What Market Experts Say

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Nirmala Sitharaman is India’s New Finance Minister: Here’s What Market Experts Say
Though surprised, market experts have still welcomed the move, and want to see how Nirmala Sitharaman handles the various challenges that the Indian economy currently face.
Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge at South Block, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet ministers were allocated their portfolios on Friday and the one appointment that raised the most eyebrows was that of Nirmala Sitharaman as the new finance minister. Sitharaman will become the first female finance minister of India after Indira Gandhi. Not only that, she will also serve as the corporate affairs minister.
Interestingly, in 2017 when Sitharaman was given the responsibility of the defence ministry, she was then also the first woman to be appointed full-time defence minister of India in its entirety.
Though surprised, market experts have still welcomed the move, and want to see how Sitharaman handles the various challenges that the Indian economy currently face. Here’s a brief look at what market experts are saying:
Sanjeev Jain, vice president (equity research), Sunness Capital India
“Nirmala Sitharaman’s appointment as the finance minister is a welcome move for D-Street.”
“She is appointed as an FM under the current challenging environment like liquidity crunch, as well as NPA (non-performing assets) issue. She has good experience to handle the challenging environment.”
Sameer Kalra, founder and president (research), Target Investing
“The stock and bond market will welcome this move, (but) there might be some disappointment as a lot of domestic players speculated of another outcome.” “FIIs (foreign institutional investors) will also be happy and would expect inflows to increase as this gives north block a new leader with similar attributes as previous minister.”
Garima Kapoor, economist and vice-president, Elara Capital
“This allocation has come as a surprise, but I would say Nirmala has done a fairly good job as defence minister and she has proved that she has got a very good acumen. I think she fits the bill better than anyone else.”
“After (Arun) Jaitley, she is the best bet that Modi could have had. She has worked under the ministry, has domain knowledge, and has also worked in the sector. So, all the main boxes are ticked.”
“Nirmala also did a fantastic job defending the Rafale deal in the Parliament, and worked well in whatever little time she was handling defence. So, this may also be kind of a reward for a job well done.”
Ajay Bodke, CEO (portfolio management services), Prabhudas Lilladher
“Nirmala Sitharaman is eminently qualified to steer India’s economy, which is facing multiple headwinds of slowing consumption impulses, moribund private capex cycle and anaemic exports.”
“With limited fiscal manoeuvrability, it remains to be seen how she can inject a strong dose of fiscal stimulus to revive animal spirits. She will need to strike a delicate balance between the re-distributive policies advocated by Mr Modi towards the poor and downtrodden and yet ensure the government’s firm commitment to adhere to medium-term fiscal consolidation.”
Jagannadham Thunuguntla, research head, Centrum Wealth
“The ambiguity of portfolio allocation is now removed, so this is good for the market in a sense. We will get to see Nirmala’s proposals and approach in the budget, which is due in about a month.”
“Emergence of clarity is what was important, and now the narrative in markets will be about the economic policies that will be adopted to revive and stimulate the slowing economy.”
“To stimulate the economy, the Modi government must have thought it will be good to give the portfolio to someone who understood and handled commerce.”
Yogesh Nagaonkar, founder and CEO, Rowan Capital Advisors
“It is a big surprise and very unexpected news. The initial expectation of the market from her would be to see how she addresses liquidity concerns. We need to have good liquidity in the market to achieve growth. How the PSU bank crisis will be addressed will also be watched.”
“Frankly, the portfolio should have been given to Piyush Goyal, who is a CA by qualification, and he would have been the first choice of the market. But, I think Nirmala has been doing well previously, so it should be alright.”
Interestingly, in 2017 when Sitharaman was given the responsibility of the defence ministry, she was then also the first woman to be appointed full-time defence minister of India in its entirety.
Though surprised, market experts have still welcomed the move, and want to see how Sitharaman handles the various challenges that the Indian economy currently face. Here’s a brief look at what market experts are saying:
Sanjeev Jain, vice president (equity research), Sunness Capital India
“Nirmala Sitharaman’s appointment as the finance minister is a welcome move for D-Street.”
“She is appointed as an FM under the current challenging environment like liquidity crunch, as well as NPA (non-performing assets) issue. She has good experience to handle the challenging environment.”
Sameer Kalra, founder and president (research), Target Investing
“The stock and bond market will welcome this move, (but) there might be some disappointment as a lot of domestic players speculated of another outcome.” “FIIs (foreign institutional investors) will also be happy and would expect inflows to increase as this gives north block a new leader with similar attributes as previous minister.”
Garima Kapoor, economist and vice-president, Elara Capital
“This allocation has come as a surprise, but I would say Nirmala has done a fairly good job as defence minister and she has proved that she has got a very good acumen. I think she fits the bill better than anyone else.”
“After (Arun) Jaitley, she is the best bet that Modi could have had. She has worked under the ministry, has domain knowledge, and has also worked in the sector. So, all the main boxes are ticked.”
“Nirmala also did a fantastic job defending the Rafale deal in the Parliament, and worked well in whatever little time she was handling defence. So, this may also be kind of a reward for a job well done.”
Ajay Bodke, CEO (portfolio management services), Prabhudas Lilladher
“Nirmala Sitharaman is eminently qualified to steer India’s economy, which is facing multiple headwinds of slowing consumption impulses, moribund private capex cycle and anaemic exports.”
“With limited fiscal manoeuvrability, it remains to be seen how she can inject a strong dose of fiscal stimulus to revive animal spirits. She will need to strike a delicate balance between the re-distributive policies advocated by Mr Modi towards the poor and downtrodden and yet ensure the government’s firm commitment to adhere to medium-term fiscal consolidation.”
Jagannadham Thunuguntla, research head, Centrum Wealth
“The ambiguity of portfolio allocation is now removed, so this is good for the market in a sense. We will get to see Nirmala’s proposals and approach in the budget, which is due in about a month.”
“Emergence of clarity is what was important, and now the narrative in markets will be about the economic policies that will be adopted to revive and stimulate the slowing economy.”
“To stimulate the economy, the Modi government must have thought it will be good to give the portfolio to someone who understood and handled commerce.”
Yogesh Nagaonkar, founder and CEO, Rowan Capital Advisors
“It is a big surprise and very unexpected news. The initial expectation of the market from her would be to see how she addresses liquidity concerns. We need to have good liquidity in the market to achieve growth. How the PSU bank crisis will be addressed will also be watched.”
“Frankly, the portfolio should have been given to Piyush Goyal, who is a CA by qualification, and he would have been the first choice of the market. But, I think Nirmala has been doing well previously, so it should be alright.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World No Tobacco Day: Busting Common Myths About Smoking
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Software Update Brings Wide-Angle Night Mode, May Security Patch
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results