Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: FM to Release Tranche 4 of Economic Package Today, Focus Likely on Tourism & Aviation

FM Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference on the economic package on Wednesday. (Image: Amlan Paliwal)



The announcements are part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan launched by PM Modi on Tuesday as India gears up to fight the pandemic which has infected close to 86,000 people, higher than the figures of China where the virus emerged.



The PM, in his fourth televised address on the Covid-19 situation, had said the economic package will empower all sections of the society, from the often neglected labourer and hawker, to employment generating industries and the honest tax-paying middle-class, and will also help India compete on the global stage.



Pushing for local products and self-reliance, Modi said that it has been local suppliers have met 'our demands' during this crisis and now Indians will have to be 'vocal about local' and buy products from them.



Spelling out the details of the self-reliance strategy, Modi it will depend on five pillars: growing a new economy, creating a state-of-the-art infrastructure, setting up a technology-based delivery system, leveraging the young demography and exploiting of domestic demand.



The new package comes as India further opens up its economy with riders in the fourth phase of the national lockdown starting on May 18, with fewer restrictions. Industries and states have been demanding a fiscal stimulus package from the Centre to soften the impact of the financial crunch arising due to covid-19 outbreak.