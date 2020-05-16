Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: FM to Release Tranche 4 of Economic Package Today, Focus Likely on Tourism & Aviation

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: Tourism and transportation are likely to be key areas in focus today as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman releases tranche 4 of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the third tranche of the COVID-19 economic package, the government on Friday announced a slew of measures for agriculture sector, including a Rs 1.63 lakh crore outlay, and amending the stringent Essential Commodities Act (ECA) to remove cereals, edible oil, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato from its purview.
Also, a new law will be framed to give farmers the option to choose the market where they want to sell their produce by removing inter-state trade barriers and providing e-trading of agriculture produce. The ECA empowers the government to regulate price as well as stocks of commodities. Sitharaman also announced a Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund that will finance projects at farm-gate and aggregation point for efficient post-harvest management of crops.
Sitharaman on Wednesday announced six measures to revive micro, small, medium enterprises (MSME) that have taken a hit due to the lockdown implemented in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.
May 16, 2020 2:10 pm (IST)
Previous Tranche Announcements | Measures to ensure better price realisation to farmers, reduced wastage and affordability of products for consumers were announced on Friday. Additionally, steps to promote bee-keeping were declared by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The government will implement a scheme for infrastructure development related to integrated beekeeping development centres, collection, marketing and storage centres, she said.
May 16, 2020 2:01 pm (IST)
PM Modi Hails 3rd Tranche of Economic Stimulus | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the third tranche of economic stimulus announced by his government will help rural economy and boost farmers' income. "I welcome today's measures announced by FM @nsitharaman," he wrote on Twitter. He said the measures will help the rural economy, hardworking farmers, fishermen, the animal husbandry and dairy sectors.
I welcome today’s measures announced by FM @nsitharaman. They will help the rural economy, our hardworking farmers, fishermen, the animal husbandry and dairy sectors. I specially welcome reform initiatives in agriculture, which will boost income of farmers. #AatmaNirbharDesh
“Agriculture Produce Price and Quality Assurance will be provided. Farmers lack an enforceable standard mechanism for predictable prices of crops at the time of sowing. The private sector investment in provision of inputs and knowhow in the agriculture sector hindered. Thus, facilitative legal framework will be created to enable farmers for engaging with processors, aggregators, large retailers, exporters etc,” FM Sitharaman said on Friday while announcing the third tranche.
May 16, 2020 1:49 pm (IST)
Agriculture Produce Price and Quality Assurance | In Friday’s presser, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the following measures: Facilitative legal framework will be created to enable farmers for engaging with processors, aggregators, large retailers, exporters in a fair and transparent manner. Risk mitigation for farmers, assured returns and quality standardisation shall form integral part of the framework.
May 16, 2020 1:48 pm (IST)
Third Tranche of Economic Stimulus Announced on Friday | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced setting up of a Rs 1 lakh crore agri infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure. This fund will be used for setting up cold chains and post-harvest management infrastructure, she said while announcing the third tranche of COVID-19 relief package. She also announced a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of micro food enterprises (MFE).
May 16, 2020 1:45 pm (IST)
Today’s Tranche Will Focus on Tourism, Transportation and Aviation Sector | FM Sitharaman's press conference will begin at 4 pm. She will announce the fourth tranche of the economic package declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Today, the focus is likely to be on the tourism, transportation and aviation sectors.
May 16, 2020 1:44 pm (IST)
Tranche 4 of FM's Package Today | The fourth tranche of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's economic package amid the coronavirus epidemic, will be announced today in a press conference at 4pm.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference on the economic package on Wednesday. (Image: Amlan Paliwal)
The announcements are part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan launched by PM Modi on Tuesday as India gears up to fight the pandemic which has infected close to 86,000 people, higher than the figures of China where the virus emerged.
The PM, in his fourth televised address on the Covid-19 situation, had said the economic package will empower all sections of the society, from the often neglected labourer and hawker, to employment generating industries and the honest tax-paying middle-class, and will also help India compete on the global stage.
Pushing for local products and self-reliance, Modi said that it has been local suppliers have met 'our demands' during this crisis and now Indians will have to be 'vocal about local' and buy products from them.
Spelling out the details of the self-reliance strategy, Modi it will depend on five pillars: growing a new economy, creating a state-of-the-art infrastructure, setting up a technology-based delivery system, leveraging the young demography and exploiting of domestic demand.
The new package comes as India further opens up its economy with riders in the fourth phase of the national lockdown starting on May 18, with fewer restrictions. Industries and states have been demanding a fiscal stimulus package from the Centre to soften the impact of the financial crunch arising due to covid-19 outbreak.