Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: Jobs, Health & Ease of Doing Business on Agenda as FM Releases Final Tranche of Economic Package

May 17, 2020 10:41 am (IST)

India Inc Hails Govt's Reform Measures | India Inc on Saturday welcomed the reforms measures announced as part of the economic stimulus, saying this will lay the foundation for long term growth, attract private sector investments and create jobs. Ficci President Sangita Reddy said the government is turning the coronavirus-induced crisis into an opportunity for India. "The measures announced today were in the same direction of creating more opportunities for Indian industry and leveraging the strengths of both large business houses as well as startups. These measures will lay the foundation for long term growth and provide impetus to sectors that can help share the future of India," Reddy said.