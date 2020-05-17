Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: Jobs, Health & Ease of Doing Business on Agenda as FM Releases Final Tranche of Economic Package

"Health-related steps that have been undertaken - Rs 15,000 crore was released by the PM, insurance cover of Rs 50 lakhs per person for health professionals was announced, made sure telemedicine comes into play, capacity building exercises have been taken up, for protection of health care workers, amendment of Epidemic Diseases Act was required which was undertaken,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Event Highlights
In a major boost to 'Make in India' in defence sector, Sitharaman yesterday said FDI limit in defence manufacturing will be hiked to 74 per cent from 49 per cent while some weapons and platforms will be banned for imports. The Centre said it will rationalise stamp duty in mining sector, eliminate the difference between captive and non-captive mines, introduce seamless composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime and auction 500 mining blocks.
Shramik special trains were started when it was possible for workers to move, states were requested to bring workers to stations, 85% cost was borne by the Central government, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said during the press conference.
"Soon after lockdown, we came with PM Garib Kalyan Package, we provided food grains to those who needed it, we did not want to scout for money to search for grains. Pulses too were given three months in advance. I appreciate the concerted efforts of FCI, NAFED and states, giving pulses and grains in huge quantities, despite logistical challenges," FM Sitharaman said.
Seven Steps to be Announced Today | "Today, like the four days earlier, we attempt to make sure that environment is all right for the businesses to resume", Finance Minister said. Today's steps will focus on these seven areas:
- MGNREGA,
- Health and Education
- Businesses and Covid
-Decriminalisation of Company’s Act
- Ease of doing business
- Public Sector Enterprises and related matters
- State governments and resources related to state governments.
“Immediately after the lockdown was announced, we acted quickly with Garib Kalyan Yojana to reach out to those who needed food,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says. “In the last four days of announcements, we have had several reforms addressing the land, labour, liquidity and laws. Today's announcements will be continuing that series,” she added.
Power Distribution Companies in UTs to be Privatised | On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that power distribution companies in Union Territories would be privatised. “Consumer rights, promotion of industries and sustainability of sector will be the major salient points of the new tariff policy," she said.
Many analysts and political leaders have expressed dismay over inclusion of monetary interventions in the stimulus package.
Announcements in 3rd Tranche | On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced setting up of a Rs 1 lakh crore agri infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure. This fund will be used for setting up cold chains and post-harvest management infrastructure, she said while announcing the third tranche of COVID-19 relief package. The scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh MFEs by adopting cluster-based approach such as mango in Uttar Pradesh, kesar in Jammu & Kashmir, bamboo shoots in North-East, chillis in Andhra Pradesh, tapioca in Tamil Nadu. This fund would help in reaching untapped export markets in view of improved health consciousness, the finance minister had said.
India Inc Hails Govt's Reform Measures | India Inc on Saturday welcomed the reforms measures announced as part of the economic stimulus, saying this will lay the foundation for long term growth, attract private sector investments and create jobs. Ficci President Sangita Reddy said the government is turning the coronavirus-induced crisis into an opportunity for India. "The measures announced today were in the same direction of creating more opportunities for Indian industry and leveraging the strengths of both large business houses as well as startups. These measures will lay the foundation for long term growth and provide impetus to sectors that can help share the future of India," Reddy said.
Earlier Announcements | On Friday, as part of the third tranche of the stimulus, the finance minister announced setting up of a Rs 1 lakh crore agri infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure. This fund will be used for setting up cold chains and post-harvest management infrastructure, she said while announcing the third tranche of COVID-19 relief package. She also announced a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of micro food enterprises (MFE).
Govt's Economic Package an Exercise in Futility, Says Congress | The Congress on Saturday said the fourth tranche of economic package announced by the government was an "exercise in absolute futility" and asked what has it given to those most-affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Congress spokesman Gaurav Vallabh asked whether the government has anything to offer to the migrant labour or farmer who has suffered the most due to the pandemic. "My one line comment on FM's fourth tranche: No fiscal measure, ZILCH," former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said.
My one line comment on FM’s fourth tranche:— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 16, 2020
No fiscal measure, ZILCH
PM Modi Welcomes Fourth Tranche of the Economic Stimulus| The economic measures announced by his government on Saturday will create many business opportunities and contribute to economic transformation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said important sectors such as coal, minerals, defence, aviation, space and atomic energy have been covered in the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.
Important sectors such as coal, minerals, defence, aviation, space and atomic energy have been covered in the announcements by the FM today. The measures and reforms announced will create many business opportunities and contribute to economic transformation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020
Final Tranche Will Focus on Investment in Sectors & Boosting Trader Sentiment | FM Sitharaman's press conference will begin at 11 am. She will announce the fifth tranche of the economic package declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Today, the focus is likely to be on investments in sectors and boosting trader sentiment.
Commercial Mining to Attract FDI, Say Experts | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her fourth tranche of the economic package also announced that commercial mining will be done on revenue sharing mechanism instead of the regime of fixed rupee/tonne. The government opening coal mining for the private sector would ensure better availability of coal and attract foreign investment in the sector, industry experts said on Saturday.
Boosting private sector investment in social infrastructure projects through revamped viability gap funding scheme of Rs 8,100 crore was announced. The finance minister further said that the government would enhance the quantum of viability gap funding up to 30 per cent each of total project cost as VGF by Centre and state
Auction of Airports | On Saturday, the finance minister said six more airports will be auctioned for private participation. Also, an additional investment of Rs 13,000 crore will be made by private players in 12 airports auctioned in first and second rounds. She also said tax regime for aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) has been rationalised. Aircraft component repair and airframe maintenance are expected to increase from Rs 800 crore to Rs 2,000 crores in three years, she added.
For Coronavirus Updates | For updates related to the ongoing situation and response to the Covid-19 epidemic in India, head over to News18's coronavirus blog.
Sitharaman Announces Hike in FDI Limits for Defence Production, Ban on Certain Imports of Weapons
Items banned for imports can only be purchased from within the country, she said presenting the fourth tranche of the economic stimulus package.
Announcements Made in Tranche 4 | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced easing of restrictions on utilisation of Indian air space, benefiting civil aviation sector by about Rs 1,000 crore per year. Announcing the fourth tranche of economic stimulus, she said only 60 per cent of Indian airspace is freely available. More air space available would reduce travel time and save on fuel, she said.
FM to Address Fifth Presser Today | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be announcing the fifth and the final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package at 11 am today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a special economic package worth Rs 20 lakh core for what he called "Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” or mission self-reliant India, to help the nation cope with the impact of coronavirus and the lockdown of large parts of the economy.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on Sunday
The introduction of a seamless composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime will bring many more mineral blocks into auction. The blocks having potential for mineral production will be auctioned for composite licence wherein the successful bidder will complete the exploration and start production seamlessly, the government said.
In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore to boost the economy hit by coronavirus lockdown.
