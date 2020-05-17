Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Highlights: Debts of Firms Due to Covid-19 Won't be Considered 'Defaults'; Rs 40,000Cr More Spending on MNREGA

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Highlights: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the fifth and final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to help the economy tide over the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the key highlights of the announcements made by the minister so far:

• Govt to spend Rs 40,000 crore more on MNREGA as migrant workers return home

• One-time transfer of Rs 2,000 has reached 8.19 crore farmers, total amount Rs 16,394 crore. NSAP beneficiaries got Rs 1,405 crore in first installment & Rs 1,402 crore in second instalment, target of Rs 3,000 crore nearly achieved

• We need to now build an 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. Immediately after lockdown was announced, we acted quickly with Garib Kalyan Yojana to reach out to those who needed food.

• I appreciate concerted efforts of Food Corporation of India, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India & states, giving pulses& grains in huge quantities, despite logistical challenges

• 20 crore Jan Dhan account holding women got Rs 10,025 crores. 2.2 crore building and construction workers got Rs 3,950 crores. 6.81 crore people got free LPG cylinders and12 lakh EPFO holders got online withdrawal of advance

• Shramik special trains were started when it was possible for workers to move, states were requested to bring workers to stations, 85% cost was borne by the Central government

• Govt has taken a number of health-related steps for COVID19 containment- Rs 15000 crore announced for states, essential items & testing labs & kits alongwith rolling out of teleconsultation services, launch of Aarogya Setu app & protection to health care workers with adequate PPEs