Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: FM to Unveil Mega Economic Package at 4pm After PM Narendra Modi’s Announcement

News18.com | May 13, 2020, 2:29 PM IST
Event Highlights

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4pm to share details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to soften the devastating impact of coronavirus and the lockdown on the economy.

Today’s will be the first of a series of press briefings by the finance minister in the coming days. The Rs 20 lakh crore sum. which is equal of 10 per cent of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), includes Reserve Bank of India's liquidation worth close to Rs 8.04 lakh crore along with Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package under Gareeb Kalyan Yojana spelled out by Sitharaman last month. The balance of the economic package, details of which are not yet known, then stands at Rs 10.26 lakh crore.
May 13, 2020 2:29 pm (IST)

Cash Outgo for Package May be Limited to Rs 4.2 L Cr“The government just provides guarantee to the fund… it's a kind of insurance, which does not entail huge outgo from the Budget,” a source was quoted as saying by The IE. Further, the government can also recapitalise banks, helping their capital adequacy.Again, we just have to account for the interest to be paid on the recapitalisation bonds, which also does not amount to any substantial outgo.

May 13, 2020 2:24 pm (IST)

Cash Outgo for Package May be Limited to Rs 4.2 L Cr | The sum of the package announced includes RBI liquidation worth close to Rs 8.04 lakh crore along with Rs 1.17 lakh crore relief package under Gareeb Kalyan Yojana spelled out by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month. Read how the cash handout the government could afford — given this ceiling — to extend to the poor, vulnerable and migrant workers, may be limited to Rs 4.2 lakh crore.

May 13, 2020 2:15 pm (IST)

READ: 67% of India's Vulnerable Population Lost Jobs During Lockdown, 74% Now Eating Lesser: Survey

The survey of 3,970 persons in urban and rural pockets in 12 states, carried out through civil society organisations, has thrown up some worrying results that could have impact on nutrition and health of citizens.

May 13, 2020 2:13 pm (IST)

74% People in Survey Have Started Eating Less | What’s more shocking is that nearly 74 per cent — almost three out of four surveyed — said they had started eating lesser than before to cut costs and 61 per cent households did not even have enough money to buy a week's ration, the survey reveals.

May 13, 2020 2:09 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Sections in India Continue to Suffer Amid Lockdown | India has seen a whopping 67 per cent people among the vulnerable sections lose their jobs, and a 63 per cent dip in earnings during the Covid-19 lockdown, a survey among vulnerable sections of the society has revealed. 

May 13, 2020 2:02 pm (IST)

Press Conference at 4 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech yesterday, had said that "the special economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and industry.” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the details of the package at 4pm today.

May 13, 2020 1:58 pm (IST)

Package Comes Amid 4th Phase of Lockdown | The new package comes as India further opens up its economy with riders in the fourth phase of the national lockdown starting on May 18, with fewer restrictions. Industries and states have been demanding a fiscal stimulus package from the Centre to soften the impact of the financial crunch arising due to Covid-19 outbreak.

May 13, 2020 1:55 pm (IST)

Click Here to Read the Previous RBI Relaxations | RBI cuts reverse repo rate to push liquidity, says IMF forecast for India's growth highest among G-20 nations

Das also said RBI will begin with giving an additional Rs 50,000 crore through targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) to be undertaken in tranches.

May 13, 2020 1:53 pm (IST)

Sum of Rs 20L Crore to Include Previous Package | The sum of 20 lakh crore will also include the earlier financial relief declared by Sitharaman worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore and the monetary easing announced by the Reserve Bank of India. The package, Modi said, constitutes close to 10 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP), and it will focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws.

May 13, 2020 1:51 pm (IST)

WATCH ↓ : PM Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package To Tackle COVID-19 Impact

May 13, 2020 1:48 pm (IST)

PM Modi: Economic Package to Empower All Sections | The PM, in his fourth televised address on the Covid-19 situation, said the economic package will empower all sections of the society, from the often neglected labourer and hawker, to employment generating industries and the honest tax-paying middle-class, and will also help India compete on the global stage.

May 13, 2020 1:47 pm (IST)

Announcement Took Time, But is Comprehensive: Sources | According to government sources, the package announcement did take time but is comprehensive after wider consultations with small to big businesses. They added that inputs were taken from various associations and chambers and PM Modi took keen interest in the detailing of the package.

May 13, 2020 1:45 pm (IST)

FM Sitharaman to Announce Economic Package Details Today | A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore to help the nation cope with the impact of coronavirus and the lockdown of large parts of the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to list out the details of the package at 4pm today.

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: FM to Unveil Mega Economic Package at 4pm After PM Narendra Modi’s Announcement
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday evening, PM Modi had announced Rs 20 lakh crore - equivalent to 10 per cent of India's GDP - in fiscal and monetary measures to support an economy badly hit by the 50-day lockdown to fight the spread of Covid-19.

The PM said the package will focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws and has been designed to keep in mind various segments of the society like the cottage industry, small-scale industry, MSMEs, labourers, farmers, middle-class taxpayers and Indian industries.

He also gave a push to local products, as he said India mission should be becoming self-reliant (Atma Nirbha Bharat). Spelling out the details, Modi had said the self-reliant strategy will depend on five pillars: growing a new economy, creating a state-of-the-art infrastructure, setting up a technology-based delivery system, leveraging the young demography and by exploiting domestic demand. PM Modi had said the details of the package would be shared by Sitharaman.

In a series of tweets after Modi’s address, the finance minister on Tuesday said “this shall not be just a financial package, but a reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul, and a thrust in governance.”

“Indian economy has acquired strength in its various dimensions. Now, we can confidently engage with the world. We aim at overall transformation & not incremental changes. We shall convert the pandemic challenge into an opportunity. #AatmanirbharBharat will integrate not isolate,” Sitharaman had tweeted.

The lockdown imposed on March 24 that led to closure of shops, factories and services, such as tourism, eateries and public transport, led to a devastating impact on the economy with thousands of companies staring at bankruptcy and millions losing their jobs.

Data from the Central Statistics Office showed on May 12 that the country’s unemployment rate touched 27.1 per cent in the week ended May 3 - the highest ever - indicating a bloodbath in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.

Not surprisingly, India’s factory output, a key measure of economic activity, shrunk by 16.7 per cent, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on May 12, signalling that a widespread shutdown had bit the economy hard.

