Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: FM to Outline Third Tranche of Economic Package at 4pm, Focus on Agriculture, Fisheries Likely

Left Groups Unimpressed by Package | Terming the economic package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a "hoax" and mere "political rhetoric", the Left parties on Thursday said the government has played a cruel joke on the poor of the country. Read more here.
Sitharaman has so far shared details of measures for small businesses, discoms, NBFCs and migrant workers. Today's press conference is likely to focus on the agriculture and fisheries sector, sources have said.
Amit Shah Had Praised Package Announcement | Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday welcomed the special package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for migrant labourers, the poor and farmers, saying the initiative is in consonance with the Modi government's policy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.
FM's 3rd Tranche Announcement in 1 Hour | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be announcing the third tranche of her economic package today, and the focus is likely to be on the agriculture and fisheries sector.
Sensex, Nifty Drop | Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points in opening session on Friday tracking losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid weak domestic investor sentiment. Read more here.
Limited Space for Stimulus: Report | There is very limited space for fiscal stimulus as the government's revised market borrowing of Rs 12 lakh crore, is expected to be used largely for meeting revenue shortfall, India Ratings & Research said on Friday. Read more here.
Rs 10k Crore Spent Under MNREGS: FM | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said Rs 10,000 crore has been spent in the last two months on creating 14.62 crore man-days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) to help migrant workers. Read more here.
Markets Cool Off Post Package Announcements | The markets have cooled off post the announcement of a Rs 20-lakh-crore stimulus package was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12, Moneycontrol reports. "The Sensex jumped 2 percent the next day but erased all gains to settle almost 3 percent lower on May 14. On May 15, the 30-share pack fell over a percent in intraday trade," the report states.
Centre's Package Inadequate Without Cash Transfers | The NFSA mandates free rations to targeted poor families but neither coverage under the act is complete nor is there an estimate of those additionally going hungry because of the current crisis. Read more here.
Previous Tranche Announcments | Together with the Wednesday's Rs 5.94 lakh crore package that mostly comprised off-budget credit line and support to small businesses, shadow banks and electricity distribution companies, the government has unveiled over Rs 9 lakh crore plans out of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to heal Asia's third-largest economy that was seen hurtling towards its first full-year contraction in four decades.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces second tranche of the economic package on Thursday.
On Thursday, she had announced the launch of ‘one nation one ration card’ scheme and said the Centre will also provide free food grains to those migrants who have no ration cards for the next two months as part of the second tranche of her economic package.
The government has been facing criticism for its handling of the migrant crisis as lakhs still continue to walk back hundreds of kilometres to their home states as their income dried up because of the lockdown.
"There is a legitimate concern about migrants returning to their home states. We are attending to migrants, we are not boasting," the minister said.
Experts have said that while the announcement of free grains is a positive step, two months of support is inadequate. They also questioned why there is no cash component in the package.
The minister had also announced Rs 30,000 crore as emergency funding credit for farmers through NABARD and Rs 2 lakh concessional credit for Kisan credit card holders.
Although the Prime Minister had pegged the overall package at Rs 20 lakh crore, or 10 per cent of India’s GDP, the finance minister had on Wednesday avoided giving any details as to how the stimulus would be paid for, or even how much actual money would be spent.
India Ratings & Research said on Friday that there is very limited space for fiscal stimulus as the government's revised market borrowing of Rs 12 lakh crore is expected to be used largely for meeting revenue shortfall.
According to India Ratings chief economist Devendra Kumar Pant, the enhanced gross borrowings of Rs 12 lakh crore will largely take care of the revenue shortfall, leaving little space for fiscal stimulus, "unless the Centre sharply cuts the budgeted capex and reprioritises expenditure".
"This leaves very limited fiscal space for the government as the revenue shortfall accounts for as much as 95.1 per cent of the increased borrowings, leaving as little as Rs 20,000 crore for the government to provide fiscal stimulus," India Ratings & Research said.
