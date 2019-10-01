Nirmala Sitharaman Puts Out Appeal and Explainer in Reply to ‘Consume Poison’ Tweet on PMC Bank Crisis
The RBI had on September 23 imposed regulatory restrictions on the PMC Bank for six months over alleged financial irregularities, which triggered protests by depositors and account holders of the cooperative lender.
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged a Twitter user on Monday to not write of “such extreme things” after the latter tweeted that “people are bound to consume poison" in the aftermath of the restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India on the crisis-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank).
The RBI had on September 23 imposed regulatory restrictions on the PMC Bank for six months over alleged financial irregularities. The withdrawal limit for account holders was initially kept at Rs 1,000 per each customer for six months, which was later raised to Rs 10,000. The regulator also banned the cooperative from extending fresh loans or taking deposits. The restrictions had triggered protests by depositors and account holders of the cooperative lender.
To addresses such concerns, Sitharaman on Monday tweeted a helpline number.
On the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank matter, a press release through the @PIB_India. Depositors can access the website https://t.co/PERlOr7HUO for any grievance redressal and call on toll free number 1800223993 for enquiries. https://t.co/sTL8TiGUUX
— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 30, 2019
Replying to the tweet, a Twitter user named Rakesh Bhat, who identifies himself as a social activist, demanded a quick resolution, saying “people are bound to consume poison and die”.
I appeal to you not to mention/speak/write of such extreme things. Multi state cooperative institutions do not come under Ministry of Finance, even if they are called banks. @RBI is their regulator and they are taking action.
— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 30, 2019
In reply, the finance minister sought to calm Bhat down and appeal against posting “extreme” messages. She further clarified that multi-state cooperative institutions do not come under the Ministry of Finance even though they are called banks.
Described as a multi-state cooperative banking entity founded in 1984 from a small room in Mumbai, the PMC Bank has grown to 137 branches in Maharashtra (103), Delhi (6), Karnataka (15), Goa (6), Gujarat (5) and Madhya Pradesh (2).
As per the RBI orders, the PMC Bank is debarred for six months from granting or renewing any loans and advances, making any investments, incurring any liability, including borrowal of funds or accept fresh deposits, etc., without prior written approval from the RBI.
As per the PMC Bank's latest annual report, it has deposits of over Rs 11,617 crore and loans/outstandings of Rs 8,383 crore.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shoppers From Smaller Towns Help Amazon And Flipkart Sales Buck The Economic Slowdown
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best TV Deals From Xiaomi, Samsung And More
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Should be Replaced in FIFA World XI, Claims Liverpool Star
- William Dalrymple Had the Cheekiest Response to Imran Khan Reading 'The Anarchy'