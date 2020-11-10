Nirmali Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Nirmali (निर्मली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Supaul district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Supaul. Nirmali is part of 8. Supaul Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.87%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 57.67%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,87,695 eligible electors, of which 1,48,570 were male, 1,38,961 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,69,512 eligible electors, of which 1,39,771 were male, 1,29,740 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,18,447 eligible electors, of which 1,14,666 were male, 1,03,781 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nirmali in 2015 was 37. In 2010, there were 17.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Anirudh Prasad Yadav of JDU won in this seat by defeating Ram Kumar Roy of BJP by a margin of 23,951 votes which was 14.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 47.54% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Aniruddha Prasad Yadav of JDU won in this seat defeating Vijay Kumar Gupta of INC by a margin of 46,010 votes which was 35.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 53.77% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 41. Nirmali Assembly segment of Supaul Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dileshwar Kamait won the Supaul Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Supaul Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Nirmali are: Aniruddha Prasad Yadav (JDU), Arjun Prasad Mehta (RLSP), Gautam Kumar (LJP), Yadubansh Kumar Yadav (RJD), Shambhu Choudhary (NCP), Krishnaavatar Singh (BCHP), Gosai Mandal (JVKP), Dhiraj Kumar (PP), Pappu Yadav (PSS), Ravindra Prasad Sah (RSMJP), Ramdev Sharma (PPID), Vijay Kumar Yadav (JAPL), Aman Kumar Samajsevi (IND), Gyanshanker Choudhary (IND), Manoj Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.82%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 62.16%, while it was 59.73% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 307 polling stations in 41. Nirmali constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 265. In 2010 there were 239 polling stations.

Extent:

41. Nirmali constituency comprises of the following areas of Supaul district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Nirmali, Raghopur and Saraigarh Bhaptiyahi. It shares an inter-state border with Supaul.

Nirmali seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Nirmali is 497.34 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Nirmali is: 26°20'07.4"N 86°47'20.8"E.

