Nirsa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Arup Chatterjee of MCO Leading

39. Nirsa (निरसा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Dhanbad (धनबाद) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Nirsa is part of 7. Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 45.99%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.71%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,09,023 eligible electors, of which 1,62,142 were male, 1,46,878 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Nirsa, there are 5047 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2619 are male, 2428 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1524 voters in the 80+ age category and 3960 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Nirsa Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME MCO -- -- Arup Chatterjee LEADING BJP -- -- Aparna Sengupta JVMP -- -- Bampi Chakraborty BSP -- -- Bamapada Bauri JMM -- -- Ashok Kumar Mandal NCP -- -- Umesh Goswami AIFB -- -- Bhagwat Mahato PPOI(D) -- -- Awadhesh Kumar Das

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,94,847 eligible electors, of which 1,57,444 were male, 1,37,403 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,73,338.

Nirsa has an elector sex ratio of 905.86.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Arup Chatterjee of MCO won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1035 votes which was 0.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MCO had a vote share of 25.65% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of MCO won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 35,577 votes which was 22.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MCO had a vote share of 43.79% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 39. Nirsa Assembly segment of Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency. Dhanbad Parliament seat was won by BJP's Pashupati Nath Singh.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 17 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.2%, while it was 57.61% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 424 polling stations in 39. Nirsa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 386.

Extent: 39. Nirsa constituency comprises of the following areas of Dhanbad district of Jharkhand: Nirsa and Chirkunda police stations in Dhanbad Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nirsa is: 23.7774 86.7054.

