NIRTH Jabalpur Recruitment 2018: 82 Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 18th, 19th, 23rd and 24th July 2018

NIRTH Jabalpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 82 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of the National Institute for Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur - nirth.res.in NIRTH Jabalpur aims to recruit candidates on Contract and temporary basis for a period of 1 year for the Project “Intensified Tuberculosis Control Project among Saharia - A particularly vulnerable tribal group in M.P’.Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in Interviews for the posts on 18th, 19th, 23rd and 24th July 2018, 10:00 AM onwards and download the prescribed format for application form by following the instructions given below:Visit the official website - http://www.nirth.res.inClick on ‘Vacancies’ under ‘News and Highlights’ on the home pageDownload ‘Application Form’ under ‘Project: “Intensified Tuberculosis Control Project among Saharia - A particularly vulnerable tribal group in M.P’Download the prescribed format of application form and take a print outFill the application form and carry it along with other documents at the time of Interview as mentioned in the official advertisementTotal Posts: 82Scientist B (Medical) - 1Scientist B (Non-Medical) - 2Computer Programmer (Grade B) - 1Project Technical Officer (Statistician) - 1Data Entry Operator (Grade B) - 6Project Technical Officer (Sr. Investigator) - 6Project Assistant Block level treatment supervisor Field Investigators - 15Project Assistant Field Supervisor - 13Project Technician III Field worker - 26Project Technician (III) - 4Laboratory/ Field Attendant - 4Upper Division Clerk - 1Junior Project Assistant - 2Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix as it varies for the posts mentioned above:Official Advertisement: http://www.nirth.res.in/advertisement/Detailed%20Advt%20TB%20Saharia-2018.pdf Scientist B (Medical) – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on the day of Interview.Scientist B (Non-Medical) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on the day of Interview.Computer Programmer (Grade B) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on the day of Interview.Project Technical Officer (Statistician) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on the day of Interview.Data Entry Operator (Grade B) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 25 years as on the day of Interview.Project Technical Officer (Sr.Investigator) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on the day of Interview.Project Assistant Block level treatment supervisor Field Investigators - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on the day of Interview.Project Assistant Field Supervisor - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on the day of Interview.Project Technician III Field worker - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on the day of Interview.Project Technician (III) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on the day of Interview.Laboratory/ Field Attendant - The age of the applicant should not be more than 28 years as on the day of Interview.Upper Division Clerk - The age of the applicant should not be more than 28 years as on the day of Interview.Junior Project Assistant - The age of the applicant should not be more than 25 years as on the day of Interview.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement given above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview.