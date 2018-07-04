English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
NIRTH Jabalpur Recruitment 2018: 82 Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 18th, 19th, 23rd and 24th July 2018
NIRTH Jabalpur aims to recruit candidates on Contract and temporary basis for a period of 1 year for the Project “Intensified Tuberculosis Control Project among Saharia - A particularly vulnerable tribal group in M.P’.
NIRTH Jabalpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 82 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of the National Institute for Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur - nirth.res.in.
NIRTH Jabalpur aims to recruit candidates on Contract and temporary basis for a period of 1 year for the Project “Intensified Tuberculosis Control Project among Saharia - A particularly vulnerable tribal group in M.P’.
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in Interviews for the posts on 18th, 19th, 23rd and 24th July 2018, 10:00 AM onwards and download the prescribed format for application form by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for NIRTH Jabalpur Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nirth.res.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancies’ under ‘News and Highlights’ on the home page
Step 3 – Download ‘Application Form’ under ‘Project: “Intensified Tuberculosis Control Project among Saharia - A particularly vulnerable tribal group in M.P’
Step 4 – Download the prescribed format of application form and take a print out
Step 5 – Fill the application form and carry it along with other documents at the time of Interview as mentioned in the official advertisement
Direct Link - http://www.nirth.res.in/advertisement/application_form_project1.pdf
NIRTH Jabalpur Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 82
Scientist B (Medical) - 1
Scientist B (Non-Medical) - 2
Computer Programmer (Grade B) - 1
Project Technical Officer (Statistician) - 1
Data Entry Operator (Grade B) - 6
Project Technical Officer (Sr. Investigator) - 6
Project Assistant Block level treatment supervisor Field Investigators - 15
Project Assistant Field Supervisor - 13
Project Technician III Field worker - 26
Project Technician (III) - 4
Laboratory/ Field Attendant - 4
Upper Division Clerk - 1
Junior Project Assistant - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix as it varies for the posts mentioned above:
Official Advertisement: http://www.nirth.res.in/advertisement/Detailed%20Advt%20TB%20Saharia-2018.pdf
Age Limit:
Scientist B (Medical) – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on the day of Interview.
Scientist B (Non-Medical) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on the day of Interview.
Computer Programmer (Grade B) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on the day of Interview.
Project Technical Officer (Statistician) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on the day of Interview.
Data Entry Operator (Grade B) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 25 years as on the day of Interview.
Project Technical Officer (Sr.Investigator) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on the day of Interview.
Project Assistant Block level treatment supervisor Field Investigators - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on the day of Interview.
Project Assistant Field Supervisor - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on the day of Interview.
Project Technician III Field worker - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on the day of Interview.
Project Technician (III) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on the day of Interview.
Laboratory/ Field Attendant - The age of the applicant should not be more than 28 years as on the day of Interview.
Upper Division Clerk - The age of the applicant should not be more than 28 years as on the day of Interview.
Junior Project Assistant - The age of the applicant should not be more than 25 years as on the day of Interview.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement given above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview.
