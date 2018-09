NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2018: 62 Non Teaching Posts, Apply Before 15th October 2018

NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 62 Non-Teaching vacancies has been released by the National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh on its official website - nitandhra.ac.in . NIT Andhra Pradesh aims to recruit candidates for various positions on regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form by following the instructions given below and send their applications by post at the below mentioned address on or before 15th October 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.nitandhra.ac.in Step 2 – Click on ‘RE-ADVT FOR RECRUITMENT OF REGULAR NON-TEACHING POSITIONS AT NIT ANDHRA PRADESH’Step 3 – Click on ‘NIT AP Non Teaching Application Form’Step 4 – Download the application form and take a printout for further referenceStep 5 – Send the duly filled application form along with other necessary documents at:Director, National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh, Sri Akula Gopayya Institute of Engineering Technology Campus, Prathipadu, Opp. 3F Industries, Tadepalligudem Mandal, West Godavari District - 534101, IndiaDirect Link - http://www.nitandhra.ac.in/main/Recruitment/new/Apllication%20form%20for%20non-%20teaching%20posts.pdf NIT AP Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Assistant Registrar: 01 PostAssistant Librarian: 01 PostStudents Activity & Sports (SAS) Officer: 01 PostExecutive Engineer: 01 PostMedical Officer: 01 PostSecurity Officer: 01 PostTechnical Assistant / Junior Engineer / SAS Assistant / Senior Pharmacist: 15 PostsSenior Technical Assistant / Assistant Engineer/ Senior SAS Assistant: 05 PostsTechnician, Laboratory Assistant, Work Assistant: 15 PostsSenior Technician, Senior Work Assistant: 05 PostsSuperintendent / Accountant: 05 PostsJunior Assistant: 09 PostsSenior Assistant: 02 PostsEligibility Criteria, Age Limit & Pay Scale:The eligibility criteria, age limit and pay scale differs for all the positions mentioned above. Candidates must refer to the official advertisement given below to ascertain their eligibility before applying: