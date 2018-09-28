English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2018: 62 Non Teaching Posts, Apply Before 15th October 2018
Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form by following the instructions given below and send their applications by post on or before 15th October 2018.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 62 Non-Teaching vacancies has been released by the National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh on its official website - nitandhra.ac.in. NIT Andhra Pradesh aims to recruit candidates for various positions on regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form by following the instructions given below and send their applications by post at the below mentioned address on or before 15th October 2018.
How to apply for NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.nitandhra.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘RE-ADVT FOR RECRUITMENT OF REGULAR NON-TEACHING POSITIONS AT NIT ANDHRA PRADESH’
Step 3 – Click on ‘NIT AP Non Teaching Application Form’
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a printout for further reference
Step 5 – Send the duly filled application form along with other necessary documents at:
Director, National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh, Sri Akula Gopayya Institute of Engineering Technology Campus, Prathipadu, Opp. 3F Industries, Tadepalligudem Mandal, West Godavari District - 534101, India
Direct Link - http://www.nitandhra.ac.in/main/Recruitment/new/Apllication%20form%20for%20non-%20teaching%20posts.pdf
NIT AP Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Assistant Registrar: 01 Post
Assistant Librarian: 01 Post
Students Activity & Sports (SAS) Officer: 01 Post
Executive Engineer: 01 Post
Medical Officer: 01 Post
Security Officer: 01 Post
Technical Assistant / Junior Engineer / SAS Assistant / Senior Pharmacist: 15 Posts
Senior Technical Assistant / Assistant Engineer/ Senior SAS Assistant: 05 Posts
Technician, Laboratory Assistant, Work Assistant: 15 Posts
Senior Technician, Senior Work Assistant: 05 Posts
Superintendent / Accountant: 05 Posts
Junior Assistant: 09 Posts
Senior Assistant: 02 Posts
Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit & Pay Scale:
The eligibility criteria, age limit and pay scale differs for all the positions mentioned above. Candidates must refer to the official advertisement given below to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://www.nitandhra.ac.in/main/Recruitment/new/No%20of%20positions%20and%20rules%20and%20regulations.pdf
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
