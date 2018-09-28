GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Updated:September 28, 2018, 5:12 PM IST
NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2018: 62 Non Teaching Posts, Apply Before 15th October 2018
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 62 Non-Teaching vacancies has been released by the National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh on its official website - nitandhra.ac.in. NIT Andhra Pradesh aims to recruit candidates for various positions on regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form by following the instructions given below and send their applications by post at the below mentioned address on or before 15th October 2018.

How to apply for NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.nitandhra.ac.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘RE-ADVT FOR RECRUITMENT OF REGULAR NON-TEACHING POSITIONS AT NIT ANDHRA PRADESH’

Step 3 – Click on ‘NIT AP Non Teaching Application Form’

Step 4 – Download the application form and take a printout for further reference

Step 5 – Send the duly filled application form along with other necessary documents at:

Director, National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh, Sri Akula Gopayya Institute of Engineering Technology Campus, Prathipadu, Opp. 3F Industries, Tadepalligudem Mandal, West Godavari District - 534101, India

Direct Link - http://www.nitandhra.ac.in/main/Recruitment/new/Apllication%20form%20for%20non-%20teaching%20posts.pdf
NIT AP Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Assistant Registrar: 01 Post

Assistant Librarian: 01 Post

Students Activity & Sports (SAS) Officer: 01 Post

Executive Engineer: 01 Post

Medical Officer: 01 Post

Security Officer: 01 Post

Technical Assistant / Junior Engineer / SAS Assistant / Senior Pharmacist: 15 Posts

Senior Technical Assistant / Assistant Engineer/ Senior SAS Assistant: 05 Posts

Technician, Laboratory Assistant, Work Assistant: 15 Posts

Senior Technician, Senior Work Assistant: 05 Posts

Superintendent / Accountant: 05 Posts

Junior Assistant: 09 Posts

Senior Assistant: 02 Posts

Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit & Pay Scale:

The eligibility criteria, age limit and pay scale differs for all the positions mentioned above. Candidates must refer to the official advertisement given below to ascertain their eligibility before applying:

http://www.nitandhra.ac.in/main/Recruitment/new/No%20of%20positions%20and%20rules%20and%20regulations.pdf
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
