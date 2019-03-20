English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIT Kurukshetra Warns Students Against Gate Crashing Weddings
Sources in the institute said that off late there have been complaints that students have been gate crashing weddings to skip meals in the mess which is why this directive was issued.
(Representational photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Kurukshetra has warned its students against "gate crashing" weddings near its premises.
"It has been reported that some of the students have been going to attend weddings in the city without having invitation. This is not only unethical and immoral but also uncalled for," a letter sent to hostel inmates by the Chief Warden said.
Sources in the institute said that off late there have been complaints that students have been gate crashing weddings to skip meals in the mess which is why this directive was issued.
The letter directed students to desist from indulging in such type of "uncivilised activities" which also brings a bad name to the institution.
The letter warned students of disciplinary action if they are found doing so. "Disciplinary action as per the institute rules will be taken against the students if they are found indulging in such an activity, the letter said.
"It has been reported that some of the students have been going to attend weddings in the city without having invitation. This is not only unethical and immoral but also uncalled for," a letter sent to hostel inmates by the Chief Warden said.
Sources in the institute said that off late there have been complaints that students have been gate crashing weddings to skip meals in the mess which is why this directive was issued.
The letter directed students to desist from indulging in such type of "uncivilised activities" which also brings a bad name to the institution.
The letter warned students of disciplinary action if they are found doing so. "Disciplinary action as per the institute rules will be taken against the students if they are found indulging in such an activity, the letter said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour
- #BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter After Hasan Minhaj Compared PM Modi to Trump on 'Patriot Act'
- Tim Cook's Photo with the New iPad Has Turned into a Photoshop Battle on Twitter
- Silvery Space Shield: Scientists Have Found a Way To Fight Super-bugs in Space
- All Planes, Choppers Booked by Political Parties in India Ahead of General Elections 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results