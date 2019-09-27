Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NIT Srinagar to Reopen from October 15 After Over Two Months of Closure

The institute had shut down indefinitely on August 3 when massive troop deployments were made to Kashmir Valley ahead of Parliament's decision to withdraw special status from the state by reading down Article 370.

IANS

Updated:September 27, 2019, 11:45 PM IST
NIT Srinagar to Reopen from October 15 After Over Two Months of Closure
An Entrance gate of National Institue of Technology, Srinagar (File Photo)
New Delhi: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, will reopen on October 15 after remaining closed for a period of 74 days, the union HRD ministry announced on Friday.

The institute had shut down indefinitely on August 3 when massive troop deployments were made to Kashmir Valley ahead of Parliament's decision to withdraw special status from the state by reading down Article 370.

"NIT Srinagar will reopen on 15th October! @HRDMinistry @nitsriofficial. Wishing all the best for a smooth academic session ahead," tweeted Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam on Friday.

On August 2, the NIT had issued an indefinite shutdown order even though local administration denied having issued any instructions upon it to suspend its classes. The institute had issued a notice saying: "This is for the information of all the students of the institute that the class work for all courses stands suspended till further orders. The above notice stands issued in accordance with the instructions received from the District Administration Srinagar."

Schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir have begun reopening gradually after shutdowns following the withdrawal of special status to the state.

