NIT Tiruchirappalli Recruitment 2018: Apply Before 18th July at nitt.edu
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 18th July 2018, 5:00 PM at the official website at nitt.edu.
Screen grab of the official website of NIT Trichy.
NIT Tiruchirappalli Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 91 vacancies for Faculty Posts has begun on the official website of National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu - nitt.edu.
NIT Tiruchirappalli aims to recruit candidates on purely contract basis for 1 semester in various teaching UG/PG Courses. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 18th July 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for NIT Limited Recruitment 2018 for Faculty Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.nitt.edu/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Applications are invited for Temporary Faculty (Part Time) positions, Advt.No.NITT/ R/TF -2/2018 dated 4th July 2018, 18th July 2018’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and Submit the form
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form and Submit
Step 6 – Download the application form and Send the hardcopy at the below mentioned address:
The Registrar, National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli – 620 015, Tamil Nadu
Direct Link for Registration - https://recruitment.nitt.edu/tmpfaculty/assets/pages/registration.php
Direct Link for Login - https://recruitment.nitt.edu/tmpfaculty/
NIT 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 91
Architecture - 7
Civil Engineering - 7
Computer Science Engineering - 10
Electrical & Electronics Engineering - 6
Electronics & Communication Engineering - 7
Instrumentation & Control Engineering - 4
Mechanical Engineering - 8
Metallurgical & Materials Engineering - 5
Production Engineering - 9
Energy & Environment - 2
Physics - 3
Chemistry - 2
Mathematics - 7
Humanities & Social Sciences-Economics - 2
Humanities & Social Sciences-English - 5
Computer Applications - 6
Management Studies - 7
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
https://recruitment.nitt.edu/tmpfaculty/advt/TF%20General%20Instructions%20and%20Informations%20New%2004.07.18.pdf
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of online application – 18th July 2018, 5:00 PM
Last date for submission of hardcopy – 20th July 2018
