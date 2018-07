NIT Tiruchirappalli Recruitment 2018: Apply Before 18th July at nitt.edu

NIT Tiruchirappalli Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 91 vacancies for Faculty Posts has begun on the official website of National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu - nitt.edu NIT Tiruchirappalli aims to recruit candidates on purely contract basis for 1 semester in various teaching UG/PG Courses. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 18th July 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.nitt.edu/Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Applications are invited for Temporary Faculty (Part Time) positions, Advt.No.NITT/ R/TF -2/2018 dated 4th July 2018, 18th July 2018’ on the home pageStep 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and Submit the formStep 4 – Login with required credentialsStep 5 – Fill the application form and SubmitStep 6 – Download the application form and Send the hardcopy at the below mentioned address:The Registrar, National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli – 620 015, Tamil NaduDirect Link for Registration - https://recruitment.nitt.edu/tmpfaculty/assets/pages/registration.php Direct Link for Login - https://recruitment.nitt.edu/tmpfaculty/ Total Posts: 91Architecture - 7Civil Engineering - 7Computer Science Engineering - 10Electrical & Electronics Engineering - 6Electronics & Communication Engineering - 7Instrumentation & Control Engineering - 4Mechanical Engineering - 8Metallurgical & Materials Engineering - 5Production Engineering - 9Energy & Environment - 2Physics - 3Chemistry - 2Mathematics - 7Humanities & Social Sciences-Economics - 2Humanities & Social Sciences-English - 5Computer Applications - 6Management Studies - 7Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:https://recruitment.nitt.edu/tmpfaculty/advt/TF%20General%20Instructions%20and%20Informations%20New%2004.07.18.pdfThe shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.Last date for submission of online application – 18th July 2018, 5:00 PMLast date for submission of hardcopy – 20th July 2018