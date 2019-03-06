English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nita Ambani Inaugurates Dhirubhai Ambani Square at Jio World Centre in Mumbai
Nearly 2000 underprivileged children from various NGOs supported by Reliance Foundation were invited at the inauguration to experience a Musical Fountain show at the square.
Nita Ambani celebrating with children at the opening of Dhirubhai Ambani Square in Mumbai.
Mumbai: Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani inaugurated the Dhirubhai Ambani Square in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex on Wednesday as a mark of her family and Reliance Industries' gratitude and love for the city. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani was also present at the event.
The square, located opposite the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, is a part of the Jio World Centre, a world-class, multi-use facility, which provides the largest and best global convention facilities and services in India.
“The Dhirubhai Ambani Square and the Jio World Centre fulfil the vision of a great son of India, who believed that India has the potential to achieve global excellence in every area of nation-building,” said Nita Ambani as she dedicated the facility to the city.
Nearly 2000 underprivileged children from various NGOs supported by Reliance Foundation were invited at the inauguration to experience a Musical Fountain show at the square.
“When the Jio World Centre opens towards the end of this year, it will be a place where people will get together, to appreciate art, to exchange ideas, to celebrate culture, and to soak in the heritage and vibrancy of our great city!” she added.
The Ambanis have also started a week-long Anna Seva (Food Service) programme on Wednesday in all the orphanages and old age homes in the city to commence the celebrations of the upcoming wedding of Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta.
The week-long Anna Seva will be followed by continuation of supply of groceries to all the orphanages and old age homes in the city for a year.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
