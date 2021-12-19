'Niten Gadkari', 'Amit Sha', 'Pushyu Goyal' Among Those Vaccinated in UP's Etawah District

Covid vaccination certificates have been issued to 30-year-old ‘Niten Gadkari’, 33-year-old ‘Amit Sha’, 26-year-old ‘Om Birla’, and 37-year-old ‘Pushyu Goyal’ in Etawah district.

These vaccine certificates were issued by a community healthcare centre in Sarsainawar village in Takha tehsil.

The names on these certificates are similar to the Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

According to Bhagwan Das, chief medical officer of Etawah district, “Someone hacked the ID of our official and has done this to malign the vaccination drive of the district. These certificates are generated online and this is a conspiracy."

The district administration has ordered a probe into the matter and a three-member team has been sent to the village for investigation.

The certificates were issued to people who were reportedly vaccinated with the first dose on December 12 at Sarsainawar community health centre in Etawah district.

The date for the second dose has been fixed between March 5, 2022, and April 3, 2022 — after a gap of about 12 weeks and 16 weeks, respectively.

In Etawah district, 236 sites, all government run, are conducting vaccination. More than 1.6 million Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the district so far.

