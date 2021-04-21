Planning a Trip to Nithyananda's 'Kailasa'? Godman Bans Indians Over Covid-19 Surge

Amid raging Covid-19 second wave in India, Fugitive self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda, in a statement, said devotees from India would not be allowed to enter his island ‘Kailasa’.

He also banned travellers from Brazil, European Union and Malaysia. Nithyananda’s statement released in a video was trolled on social media with many taking to Twitter to share jokes, hilarious messages and memes.

Nithyananda, accused of sexual assault, fled India in 2019 and is hiding in his ‘Virtual Island’ called ‘Kailasa’ located off the coast of Ecuador.

The godman is known to stir social media as his released videos are regularly used by netizens to create memes and reactions that eventually go viral. He said he has appealed to the United Nations to declare the ‘Kailasa’ island as a separate country. Apart from creating a website, he also said that he has opened a Reserve Bank in Kailasa and unveiled new currencies.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here